BRADENTON, Fla. — Jake Snider’s professional baseball career started on a high note.
In his first 21 games, he batted .300 with 24 hits, 17 walks and seven RBI for the rookie-league Bristol Pirates.
The former Champaign Central baseball player’s first pro impression started less than a month after being selected in the 20th round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
And a strong first impression it was for the outfielder.
“I obviously have high expectations for myself,” Snider said. “It is baseball, so 0 for 3 is more common than going 1 for 3, 2 for 4. It’s just having that confidence, no matter what you did the day before or the at-bat before or the game before.”
But factors beyond Snider’s control have hindered him from fully following up on that opening salvo as a pro baseball player.
First the COVID-19 pandemic. Then injury troubles that delayed his debut with the Class A Bradenton Marauders and cropped up again this week. Snider was placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday, two days after speaking with The News-Gazette.
“You just learn to live with it and take it as it is,” Snider said. “In the past, I’d get really down and out (about injuries), and that’s not a good place to be — especially when baseball already is taxing enough on the mind and body. But you can’t do anything about injuries.”
Snider was performing well at the plate in his limited action with the Marauders, hitting .462 in 13 at-bats with five walks and seven runs scored.
“Just coming back and being able to perform how I think I can perform, it shows I think I can be here,” Snider said. “In the past, I don’t think I fully thought I could do this at this level. After an entire year off and being back into it, it just helped me mentally and gave me the confidence that I’m supposed to be here.”
Unlike his pro baseball cohorts who also hail from Champaign, Snider didn’t return to Illinois when the pandemic led to the cancellation of his 2020 season.
Instead he finished his degree at the University of Louisville, where he played college baseball for three seasons. Snider was an intern with the Cardinals. His dad, Eric, just wrapped up his seventh season as a Louisville assistant coach after spending the previous 16 seasons on Dan Hartleb’s staff at Illinois.
Jake Snider said he put in work based on feedback received during spring training in 2020 prior to the pandemic.
“I was still able to get at-bats off of guys who are in the big leagues,” Snider said. “It’s probably the best-case scenario I could’ve asked for.”
When healthy, Snider said he tries to get to the batting cages as soon as possible — at home or on the road. He’s become an early riser, saying “it’s nice to get out of bed ... move around, go eat breakfast.” And, like so many pro athletes, Snider stresses the importance of routine in his life.
“I love it,” Snider said. “I love the Pirates organization. They’ve done nothing but be helpful to me in my playing career.”
Snider finds himself serving as an example for players younger than himself despite not being a pro athlete for all that long.
At 23 years old, he’s connected with the likes of 22-year-old catcher Eli Wilson, a former college player at Minnesota, and 20-year-old center fielder Sammy Siani, who was drafted 37th overall by the Pirates in 2019.
“I’m 23 playing with kids who are 19 or 20,” Snider said. “It’s cool for me to be able to rub off on some of the younger guys and then play with guys I look up to.”