PENSACOLA, Fla. — Some athletic team names require explanation, even if only for folks who live outside the team’s city or town.
Jeff Lindgren holds a roster spot on such a club: the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.
“It’s some kind of big fish,” Lindgren said. “Something in the ocean.”
Lindgren is The News-Gazette coverage area’s big fish when it comes to local minor league baseball players trying to make their way up to MLB.
The 2015 Centennial graduate and former Illinois State athlete presently pitches for the Miami Marlins’ Class AA squad.
Entering Friday, the 24-year-old right-hander possesses a 2-4 record and 4.63 earned run average in eight starts this season for Pensacola after being taken in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Marlins.
“My expectation is to get to the big leagues,” Lindgren said. “That’s my dream and what I work for every day.”
Lindgren’s dream took an interesting detour when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. He returned to Champaign and worked out in the garage of local strength and conditioning coach Joe Yager, whom Lindgren credits for suggesting a key adjustment to Lindgren’s pitching mechanics.
“I moved from one side of the rubber to the other. ... It kind of hides all my pitches for me,” Lindgren said. “I’ve had a lot of success so far, and hopefully it keeps continuing.”
Once Lindgren realized he wouldn’t be playing baseball in 2020 after the minor leagues canceled their seasons, though, he opted to take a job at a Jeep dealership in Chicago. He also utilized the basement in girlfriend Megan’s Chicago home as a training ground, throwing into a net after clocking out at the dealership.
“It was kind of crazy. I was working a full-time job and had to figure out how to get all my work in for baseball,” Lindgren said. “It’s kind of like being back in college, I guess. I had a lot of late-night workouts.”
When he eventually returned to Florida to resume training, Lindgren brought with him a renewed focus.
“I definitely missed (baseball) a lot more than you’d think,” Lindgren said. “It definitely locked you in quickly, getting around all the guys you know are all just as good as you at baseball.”
Lindgren initially was assigned to the Wisconsin-based High-A Beloit Snappers before joining the Blue Wahoos on May 3.
Lindgren kicks off game days around 1:30 p.m. regardless of whether he’s starting or not. He’s part of a group that takes the last of three buses to road games, arriving to the field roughly 31/2 hours before first pitch.
Joining Lindgren on that bus are his fellow starting pitchers: Jake Eder, Max Meyer, Will Stewart and the recently-added Edward Cabrera. A native of the Dominican Republic, Cabrera was called up to Pensacola on June 15.
“The language barrier is kind of tough. He’s learning English pretty fast,” Lindgren said of Cabrera. “It’s always a competition every day. You want to be better than everyone because that’s the complete goal. But at the same time, you want everyone to succeed as well. Learning from all these guys on the staff has been pretty incredible for me.”
Lindgren called it “nerve-racking” to not know what his baseball future held as games and entire seasons were canceled in 2020. He described it as one of his biggest professional challenges to date.
Now that play has resumed for Lindgren, it’s easy for him to identify a favorite part of his job.
“Basically just living out your dream,” Lindgren said. “Getting to wake up every day and continue playing, knowing not everyone gets this opportunity, and just running with all the chances you’re given.”