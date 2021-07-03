FRESNO, Calif. — Joe Aeilts is the only current minor league baseball player from The News-Gazette coverage area who doesn’t play in either the Eastern or Central time zone.
It creates an interesting situation for the Fresno Grizzlies left fielder, a 2016 Champaign Central graduate, with family and friends in the Midwest. Especially since he has games six days a week and values sleeping in on off days.
“It’s harder to find times to stay in touch ... because it will be so late,” Aeilts said. “With close friends and family, you can always find the time. It’s a challenge, but one you can make work.”
Aeilts also has responded well to the challenge of being a professional baseball player since the Colorado Rockies selected him in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB draft out of Illinois State.
The 23-year-old is part of the Rockies’ Class A affiliate in Fresno and is hitting .267 in 60 at-bats this season, struggling with strikeouts (26) but also hitting two home runs to go with 10 walks and 10 RBI.
“I always just want to be the best player I can be,” Aeilts said. “I’m internally motivated, so I just want to be as good as I can be at this game and I think the way you do that is by making the most of each day.”
His earliest chances to accomplish that as a professional came in Class A short-season action with the Boise Hawks during the summer of 2019.
“It gives you a good snapshot of what this lifestyle is like,” Aeilts said. “Playing three months in Boise gave me a good idea of what to expect and what I need to have my mind and body prepared for.”
Of course, he couldn’t be prepared for the havoc wreaked upon minor league baseball by the COVID-19 pandemic. He spent time training in Champaign and Bloomington, relishing the unexpected moments with his family.
“It was an adjustment, but I tried to make the most of it,” Aeilts said. “I’m a big control what you can control person.”
Aeilts has been with the Grizzlies since May 4 as a part-time starter. One big reason The News-Gazette’s 2014 Player of the Year during his sophomore season at Central is a fan of sleeping in is because he’s usually “too amped to get to bed” quickly after games.
“It’s not like getting toward the end of a work shift where it gets quiet. You’ve got to be fully focused and into it until the last out is made,” Aeilts said. “That last out might not be made until after 10. If we go into extras, it could be a late one.”
Audio books have been good for easing Aeilts down. A recent favorite is Matthew McConaughey’s 2020 release “Greenlights,” which McConaughey actually narrates for audio listening.
Such media also can come in handy for road trips, though Aeilts says the Grizzlies’ bus rides aren’t nearly as difficult as those of the Hawks.
“The longest ride we’ve had so far is 2 hours and 45 minutes,” Aeilts said. “In Boise, our bus rides were 7 hours plus.”
One issue plaguing the West Coast these days is heat. Fresno isn’t immune to that problem, and Aeilts said it’s currently one of the toughest parts of pro baseball for him.
“It’s very hot out here. Last series, most of the games were in the 100s,” Aeilts said. “The most difficult part of the day is staying hydrated. I haven’t seen rain in what’s felt like forever. I wouldn’t mind just seeing rain.”
Aeilts no doubt would enjoy seeing more Champaign products in professional baseball as well. But he urges patience when it comes to eyeing such a lofty goal.
“When you’re young it’s hard to imagine — or at least for me it would be,” Aeilts said. “It’s hard to imagine when I was 12 that I’d be playing pro baseball. Just enjoy playing the game and the rest will take care of itself.”