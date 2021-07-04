NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Former high school teammates joining the same college athletic program isn’t completely unheard of.
What’s far less likely is a pair of high school teammates becoming members of the same professional sports organization. Just ask Tanner Gordon and Alec Barger.
Gordon and Alec followed up on their 2016 graduation from Champaign Central by continuing their baseball careers at Indiana and North Carolina State, respectively.
Then they both were selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 2019 MLB draft — Gordon in the sixth round, Barger in the 17th.
And they once again began sharing a dugout on June 10 when Gordon was assigned to the Low-A Augusta GreenJackets, who already had Barger on their roster.
“We almost take it for granted,” Barger said. “The guys on the team do a good job reminding us how crazy it is. ... I told them we knew each other since middle school, and they’re like, ‘What?’ It’s very surprising for them.”
Gordon and Barger both are 23-year-old right-handed starting pitchers for the GreenJackets.
Gordon possesses a 1-4 record and 5.09 earned run average in eight starts — as well as one save out of the bullpen — between Augusta and the High-A Rome Braves this year. Barger is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA in six starts.
“It was a good opportunity for me,” Gordon said of his move to the GreenJackets. “I feel like I needed it. I haven’t really struggled this much in my career, so I used it as a learning point.”
“It was pretty challenging the first couple outings. The nerves were there, too, being on the bump in front of thousands of fans for the first time in over a year,” Barger added. “I’m starting to get used to it now.”
Gordon and Barger worked out together last winter with local strength and conditioning coach Joe Yager as the COVID-19 pandemic raged on. Gordon initially returned to Indiana for some classes and to train at his old college when the 2020 minor league baseball season was canceled, while Barger took online courses through N.C. State. Both made their pro debuts in 2019 pitching for the Danville (Va.) Braves in the Appalachian League.
“There was a point I didn’t feel like I was professional baseball player. I felt like a normal student,” Gordon said. “I was going to school, doing homework, writing papers, not even picking up a baseball. It was just a weird time.”
Upon being assigned to their respective teams last May — Gordon to the Rome Braves, Barger the GreenJackets — they resumed their typical duties. As starting pitchers, that includes shagging baseballs during pregame batting practice sessions.
“It’s something I do just to pass the time,” Gordon said. “It’s boring standing out there, especially when it’s this hot out in the summer. I like running around, getting some work in.”
Neither guy will complain about minor league road trips. That’s especially true for Gordon, who was making 16-hour treks when he was playing for Rome versus Augusta’s longest drive of roughly four hours.
“Get some snacks and water,” Gordon said, “(and) make sure you have movies downloaded on Netflix to keep you occupied.”
Similar to other minor league organizations, the GreenJackets are playing six-game series against opponents this season to cut on travel amid the pandemic.
“You pretty much pack your bag for the week,” Barger said. “A lot of my college coaches and my trainer in town got me ready for this. I pretty much knew what to expect here. It’s baseball every day.”
Not everyone comes from the same background as Gordon and Barger, though, especially in the far-reaching realm of professional baseball.
“There are guys from all over the place, around the world,” Barger said. “Getting used to playing with the guys, from the Latin kids and guys from other colleges and all over the world, was probably the toughest part.”
Yet, fate and good fortune brought together a pair of Champaign Central products on a South Carolina pro baseball team.
“I’ve known him 10-plus years. ... Having him in dugout helps ease the tension a little bit,” Gordon said. “We know how to talk to each other and we can help each other with our problems, whatever we’re struggling with. It helps to have a friend there to have your back.”