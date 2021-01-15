URBANA — The Illinois men’s gymnastics team opens its season Friday night at Kenney Gym.
It’s the first chance during the last 10 months for 11th-year coach Justin Spring to see what his athletes can do in a competitive environment.
Albeit in a different environment than Spring or any of his gymnasts have ever done. The Illini will go against Northern Illinois in a virtual meet — the first of its kind in program history — that begins at 5:30 p.m.
Meaning the Illini will compete in Urbana at their practice gym. And the Huskies will compete in DeKalb at their own facility. All in an effort to get a season underway amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The meet will run exactly as a normal, in-person competition,” Spring said. “The judges will be judging from their homes through a live stream. There are certain camera angles and requirements mandated to ensure fair viewing angles.”
For Illinois, ranked fifth in the College Gymnastics Association preseason coaches poll, Friday evening marks the Illini’s first meet since March 7, 2020. Illinois defeated Penn State in a dual match at Huff Hall, but five days later, found out their season was canceled at the onset of the pandemic while in Puerto Rico getting ready for the Puerto Rico Invitational.
A historical moment. Just like Friday night will be given the unusual nature of the meet.
“I think the guys will have it feel like a real meet with real energy,” Spring said. “This is for an NCAA qualification score, so it matters.”
Right now, Friday’s meet is the lone virtual one on the condensed schedule the Illini will work with this season. Six Big Ten meets, with both teams set to compete against one another in the same venue, are on the docket the rest of this season, starting with a 1 p.m. home meet against Ohio State on Jan. 23 at Huff Hall.
Spring said he is eager to see juniors Clay Mason Stephens and Michael Fletcher get back into action after suffering season-ending injuries last year. Fellow junior Hamish Carter, along with freshmen Logan Myers and Will Hauke, are also expected to contribute significantly for a program that always has Big Ten title aspirations and NCAA championship goals.
Dealing with the usual elements of a gymnastics season — making sure his athletes avoid injuries, hone in on their specific routines and keeping an eye on upcoming foes — is back in the mix for Spring. But, like every other coach these days, so is making sure his athletes stay healthy and avoid COVID-19.
“As of Thursday afternoon, we have not had one positive on the men’s gymnastics team,” said Spring, whose athletes and staff are getting tested three times a week per Big Ten protocols. “We started back the second week of school and have been unobstructed since. If anything, our guys could use a break from training. This team and staff are ecstatic to finally have the opportunity to compete.”