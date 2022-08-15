Good Morning, Illini Nation: A 2022-23 question mark
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Brad Underwood considered his team's eight-week summer session a successful one. Four of the five freshmen got acclimated to college hoops. The transfers got established. Chemistry was built. But that doesn't mean the Illinois coach will enter the 2022-23 season with every question answered.
"I always worry about leadership," Underwood said. "There was kind of the unwritten leaders last year with Trent (Frazier) and Da'Monte (Williams). The last couple of years we've had a veteran group. ... Now you've got to establish those leaders, and those leaders have to establish that they want to be a leader. We'll see what that looks like. I think multiple guys are capable, but two of your most experienced players are new. We'll continue to build on those fronts."
