Good Morning, Illini Nation: A '21 recruiting board update
Five-star guard Kennedy Chandler committed to Tennessee on Friday. Chandler is considered a top two point guard in the Class of 2021. He was also on Illinois' '21 recruiting board before he cut his list (and didn't include the Illini) to a top 10 back in January.
Here's how the rest of Illinois' board looks now with Luke Goode the lone commit so far for Brad Underwood and Co.
Still available
Terrion Arnold, John Paul II Catholic (Fla.), PG
Sam Ayomide, The Phelps School (Pa.), C
Gerald Doakes, Yates (Texas), CG
Mac Etienne, Brewster Academy (N.H.), C
Michael Foster Jr., Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.), PF
Jaden Hardy, Coronado (Nev.), CG
DaRon Holmes, Montverde Academy (Fla.), PF
Bryce Hopkins, Fenwick, PF
David Jones, Teays Valley Christian School, SF
Franck Kepnang, Westtown School (Pa.), C
Yerald Mieses, Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Tenn.), PG
Jordan Nesbitt, St. Louis Christian Academy, SF
Rafael Pinzon, Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), SG
Alexis Reyes, Cushing Academy (Mass.), SG
Deiman Reyes, Veritas Prep (Calif.), C
Nate Santos, Loomis Chaffee School (Conn.), SF
Michael Trigg Jr., Carrollwood Day (Fla.), SG
Blake Wesley, Riley (Ind.), SG
Brandon Weston, Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.), SF
Cut list (Illinois not included)
Patrick Baldwin Jr., Hamilton (Wis.), SF
Charles Bediako, IMG Academy (Fla.), C
Chet Holmgren, Minnehaha Academy, C
Harrison Ingram, St. Mark's (Texas), SF
Committed
Isaiah Barnes, Simeon, SF — Michigan
Malaki Branham, St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio), SG — Ohio State
Pierre Brooks II, Douglass Academy (Mich.), SG — Michigan State
Kendall Brown, Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.), SF — Baylor
Ahamad Bynum, Simeon, SG — DePaul
Kennedy Chandler, Sunrise Christian Academy, PG — Tennessee
Max Christie, Rolling Meadows, SG — Michigan State
A.J. Griffin, Archbishop Stepinac, SF — Duke
Langston Love, Montverde Academy (Fla.), SG — Baylor
Louis Lesmond, Niles Notre Dame, SG — Harvard
Will McClendon, Bishop Gorman (Nev.), SG — UCLA
Manny Obaseki, Allen (Texas), CG — Texas A&M
Julian Roper, St. Mary's (Mich.), SG — Northwestern
Drissa Traore, Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), SF — St. John's
