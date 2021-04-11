Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
When I spoke with recent Illinois commit AJ Storr earlier this week he had just gotten off the phone with AZ Compass Prep teammate TyTy Washington. And was going to call him again right after we finished our conversation about why he chose the Illini.
The hard sell from Storr is coming. Illinois just got itself a bonus recruiter for the four-star guard in the Class of 2021. Storr and Washington only became teammates this past November, but the former is going to be extolling the virtues of Champaign-Urbana to the latter.
The pitch?
"Basically Ayo and how they develop and make NBA players and change their physical body appearance," Storr said, referencing consensus First Team All-American Ayo Dosunmu. "I’m going to try and get him to commit."
Washington originally committed to Creighton last November, picking the Bluejays over the Illini. A decommittment last month put the rapidly rising guard back on the market. Washington is ranked as high as No. 31 in the class, and that might be low given the season he put together for Compass Prep in leading the Dragons to the GEICO Nationals semifinals.
Illinois is in the mix, but it's a crowded field. Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Oregon and UCLA all have some real recruiting momentum, per 247Sports, and he just picked up an offer from new Texas coach Chris Beard.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).