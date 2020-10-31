Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Luke Goode committed to Illinois in April. That made him the Illini's first recruit in the Class of 2021. Six months later, he's still Brad Underwood and Co.'s only commit in the class. Illinois has gotten close on several others — Brandon Weston, David Jones, Jordan Nesbitt and Bryce Hopkins — but hasn't been able to add to its 2021 haul.
Goode, who said he'll sign on Nov. 16 in the early period, is following Illinois' recruiting efforts in his class. He's also trying to provide just the right amount of extra recruiting from his position as the lone Illini commit.
"I've been very diligent in trying to do my recruiting," Goode said. "One of the biggest things I've taken away from it and kind of stepped back and realized is it's everybody's process. As much as I do want to influence them and get them to come to Illinois, I also realize it's their process.
"A lot of guys we're trying to recruit I'll text every now and then. Bryce Hopkins and Jordan Nesbitt, those type of guys, I was really recruiting them hard. Unfortunately we didn't get them, but it was the best decision for them.
"I know they're really trying to get big Mac Etienne. Any guy that wants to come play and be my teammate I'll try to recruit. I've definitely been trying to recruit a bunch of guys, but at the same time I don't want to be that one annoying kid."
