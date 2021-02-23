Good Morning, Illini Nation: A closer look at the AP Top 25
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Our weekly deep dive into the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll should probably start with this. Some of you, despite a series of tweets throughout the day Monday, still couldn't figure out why I left the top five teams on my ballot the same even with Ohio State losing to Michigan and Illinois crushing Minnesota.
Peruse my Twitter timeline. I reached a saturation point trying to explain myself. That I'm currently sitting at a -6 on CollegePollTracker.com doesn't surprise me, though. I get it.
Anyway, a closer look at how more of the voting shook out this week ...
— While 23 other voters had Illinois at No. 4, the majority, myself included among the 36, ranked the Illini at No. 5. That includes my colleague Shannon Ryan and former N-G beat writer Paul Klee. I'm keeping good company.
— Week after week with a real disparity in where Illinois received votes up and down the 64 total ballots is no more. There are now just a few outlier votes, with three voters putting the Illini at No. 6, one at No. 7 and one at No. 11. Harass them on Twitter. (Just kidding. Be kind to one another).
— Baylor's lengthy COVID-19 pause (no games since Feb. 2) has cut into the Bears' No. 1 votes. They're back down to four, which has firmed up Gonzaga's place atop the poll at least a bit more.
— Back to my ballot for a moment. I had five "extreme picks" this week, which might be a record. Those teams include Creighton at No. 8, Arkansas at No. 13, Houston at No. 17, Virginia at No. 20 and LSU at No. 24. No one is ranking the Razorbacks higher than I am right now.
— The highest ranking for a team receiving just a single vote out of the 64 possible comes from the San Jose Mercury News' Jon Wilner ranking North Carolina at No. 20. Wilner is also the vote for Illinois at No. 11.
— I received an email from the Belmont SID this weekend with some information on the Bruins. Mostly how Belmont is 24-1, on a 21-game winning streak and has some fairly impressive efficiency numbers. The Bruins are even knocking on the door of the AP Top 25, winding up at what is nominally 27th. I didn't pull the trigger, though. Mainly because despite the sheer number of wins, the best are a pair against a Murray State team that's ranked No. 138 in KenPom.
