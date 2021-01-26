Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Another week, another new ranking for the Illinois basketball team in the Associated Press Top 25. A mostly downward trend after peaking at No. 5 on the final day of November, the now No. 19 Illini have been ranked in all 10 weeks of the poll and at 10 different spots.
Our weekly deep dive into the AP Top 25 continues ...
— The number of voters that left Illinois off their ballot this week shrank from 30 to 10, and the Illini continue to get the most love from the Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell. He had them at No. 8 this week after voting them No. 11 last week.
— Matching Illinois' at times inconsistent play is the fact the AP voters bloc still can't come to much agreement on where to rank Brad Underwood's team. Newell's out in front, of course, but the Illini are still receiving at least one vote n 13 different ballot spots.
— Before we check out some of the rest of the AP Top 25 voting this week, my ballot included just a single "extreme pick" with St. Bonaventure at No. 25. Plenty of teams could have filled that spot on my ballot, with Boise State a contender, but the Bonnies best two wins trumped the Broncos' lone top 100 win. In my opinion, of course.
You can find my #APTop25 at the link below. (It's very interactive). I'm going to assume my spot at the top of the highest rated ballots came from the @BonniesMBB faithful. Send more thumbs up (or down, your choice) my way. https://t.co/N1O1qOLJap via @colpolltracker pic.twitter.com/VUCyTiiMqm— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 25, 2021
— I wasn't the only voter to have St. Bonaventure in the top 25. The Dayton Daily News' David Jablonski, who covers the Flyers and therefore the Atlantic-10, had the Bonnies at No. 21. Jablonski isn't voting for Saint Louis, though. I am even though the Billikens haven't played in a month, and I have them ahead of the Bonnies because wins against LSU and N.C. State trump wins against Richmond and VCU.
— The (very) slow degradation of Gonzaga's stranglehold on the No. 1 spot continued this week. The Bulldogs still received 61 first-place votes, but three went to Baylor. That comes after the Bears had two last week and a single vote the two weeks before that. The latest voter to put more value on Baylor's Big 12 victories (they got wins against Kansas and Oklahoma State) than Gonzaga also staying unbeaten (a win against Pacific) was Baylor beat writer John Werner from the Waco Tribune-Herald.
I get it. Baylor beat a top 10 team and another knocking on the door of the AP Top 25. Gonzaga, well, didn't. But until the Bulldogs prove they shouldn't be No. 1 (it'll take a loss) I won't move Mark Few's squad from the top spot on my ballot. Can't punish Gonzaga simply because of the conference it plays in. Save for COVID, we would have had Gonzaga vs. Baylor and had a definitive answer to this question.
— Wildest vote might be the Philadelphia Tribune's Donald Hunt still voting for Clemson. He had the Tigers at No. 18, which was their only vote after dropping three straight games and playing incredibly poorly in all three.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).