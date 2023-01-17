To subscribe, click here.

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Illinois moved closer to being ranked among the nation's best teams in this week's Associated Press Top 25. Here's a closer look at the poll and my ballot:

— Illinois received 61 points in this week's poll (up considerably from last week), which put it 54 points away from cracking the top 25 for the first time since Dec. 19. So my not having the Illini on my ballot wasn't the cause for them not being ranked. Even if I had Illinois at No. 1, which would have been cause for me to lose my vote, I alone couldn't have gotten them into the top 25.

You can read about my reasoning here:

— Illinois appeared on 16 of 60 ballots this week, checking in as high as No. 20 on a trio of ballots. The Illini also received at least one vote at Nos. 21-25 with the most votes (seven) at No. 22. The 16 votes ties what Illinois received in its first poll as an unranked team on Dec. 26 after the brutal Braggin' Rights loss to Missouri.

— No team had voters as split this week as Auburn. The Tigers received two votes at No. 9 and were also left off four ballots completely.

— Arkansas barely held on to its spot in the top 25 at No. 25 after losing twice last week. The Razorbacks were left off 40 ballots but also still got one vote at No. 12.

— Florida Atlantic debuted in the poll at No. 24 this week. It wasn't just the Owls' debut for the 2022-23 season. It was their debut in the AP Top 25 given they had never been ranked before in program history. The AP poll dates back to 1949, and FAU is the 205th new team to be ranked at least one week in that span.

— My ballot was not so "extreme" this week. As in just a pair of "extreme pick" choices with two teams — New Mexico at No. 24 and San Diego State at No. 25 — ranked at least five spots higher than they wound up in the final poll.