Illinois was back in the top 10 Monday after two months as the No. 6 team in the nation when the latest Associated Press Top 25 was released. Like we do every Tuesday morning (typically), here's a closer look at this week's AP Top 25 voting:
— For the first time in essentially a month, Illinois was on all 63 ballots. That included a high of No. 3 from the Raleigh (N.C.) News & Observer's Luke DeCock and a low of No. 14 by Jack Ebling of WSYM in Lansing, Mich.
— The Illini appeared on at least one ballot in 10 of the 25 available spots, albeit with a spread not quite so vast as past weeks.
— After being ranked in a different spot in each of the first 10 weeks of the poll this season, Illinois had a couple of repeats in the last two weeks. The Illini were also ranked No. 6 in the Dec. 7, 2020, poll.
— Since I'm no longer voting for St. Bonaventure (the Bonnies' fans were very supportive the past couple weeks) my ballot this week is not currently among the highest rated at CollegePollTracker.com. This week's top ballot, per the fan vote, goes to the St. Louis Post Dispatch's Dave Matter.
The Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell regularly has the "most extreme" ballot and the lowest rated. There's even more displeasure in this week's voting on his voting.
Given who has the highest rated ballot and which team Newell has ranked No. 25 (15 spots off the actual spot), I'd imagine it's Missouri fans responsible for both.
— My ballot has three "extreme picks" with Southern Cal at No. 15 (actually 20th), Florida at No. 22 (actually unranked) and Florida State at No. 23 (actually 17th, a move up for the Seminoles despite not playing last week).
— The erosion of Gonzaga's first-place votes continues, which is basically the Bulldogs' punishment for playing in the West Coast Conference while Baylor continues to stack wins of its own in the Big 12. Gonzaga's margin of victory doesn't matter. The Bulldogs could win every game by 50 points, and their share of first-place votes would continue to dwindle as long as Baylor was also still winning.
The Bears are up to eight first-place votes from three last week. It's not undeserving, per se, given Baylor's win against Texas last week. I get it changing your mind and flip-flopping from Gonzaga to Baylor at No. 1. I just won't drop the Bulldogs unless they lose.
— Biggest head scratcher of a vote this week? That would be WTOP Radio's Dave Preston bumping Boise State one spot on his ballot from last week from No. 24 to No. 23 after the Broncos were swept by Nevada. Suffice it to say, Preston's the only voter with Boise State on their ballot.
— Runner-up for thing I don't understand isn't an individual vote. It's how Iowa can got 1-2 last week to make it four losses in five games and still be ranked No. 15. I at least dropped the Hawkeyes to 18th.
