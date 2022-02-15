Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois took advantage of a week where nearly two-thirds of the teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 to move up one spot to No. 12 after splitting its own pair of games. That the loss came on the road against a then top three Purdue team forestalled a rankings drop in that scenario.
As we do (most) every Tuesday morning, let's take a close look at the latest poll:
— Where Illinois has wound up on individual ballots has been anything but a consensus all season. There's a simple answer for that. Between injuries, illness and suspension, the Illini have only rarely had their full complement of players. That's led to some inconsistent play even with what can be considered the full group now available (sans Austin Hutcherson). So Illinois getting votes everywhere from No. 6 to No. 19 this week wasn't a surprise.
— Let's tackle that vote at No. 6, though. It came from The Athletic's Seth Davis and was a clear outlier. Davis also had Illinois ranked four spots ahead of Purdue. The same Purdue team that beat the Illini by 16 points last week and in double overtime in January. Can't figure out the reasoning behind that.
— The majority of Illinois' votes came at No. 13. That's where the Illini were ranked last week, and keeping them their after a 1-1 showing against Purdue and Northwestern was logical. (I had Illinois at No. 12 on my ballot clearly anticipating their one-spot rise).
— There were three votes at No. 19 for Illinois, but they came from the voters who have ranked the Illini consistently lower in the last several weeks. Nothing outrageous there.
— No big moves up or down this week save for the teams that jumped into the poll like Wyoming, Arkansas and Alabama. The Crimson Tide probably landed at No. 25 because they beat Arkansas who beat Auburn last week. Alabama's got a strange résumé this year, though, having won games against Gonzaga, Houston, Tennessee, Baylor and now Auburn and losing to the likes of Iona, Missouri and Georgia.
— Vote disparity again belongs to the Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell this week. Newell had Providence at No. 25 (the Friars wound up at No. 8) and didn't rank either No. 15 Wisconsin or No. 17 USC. Again, Newell's ballot leans heavily into analytics and the predictive metrics.
— My ballot had two "extreme picks" after I voted for Villanova at No. 15 (actually No. 10) and Tennessee at No. 21 (actually No. 16). Both teams have good advanced numbers. They've also lost some games that teams ranked that highly in the metrics probably "shouldn't" have.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).