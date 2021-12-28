Good Morning, Illini Nation: A closer look at the AP Top 25
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Not too many changes this week in the Associated Press Top 25 other than a short drop by Arizona after its first loss and a more significant one from Alabama after its third. Here's a closer look at this week's poll ...
— Illinois got as close to being ranked as possible without actually being ranked. The Illini moved up a few spots in the "others receiving votes" category and wound up, nominally, the No. 26 team in the country.
Brad Underwood's squad (now in a COVID-19 pause) appeared on 18 of 61 ballots this week, which is two more than the week prior. Illinois was ranked as high as No. 14 by the Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell and at No. 25 by six voters, including yours truly and the Chicago Sun-Times' Steve Greenberg.
The Illini got votes at seven different spots on various ballots. Most of those votes were in the 20-25 range. Newell, again, was the highest. Then Illinois picked up three votes at No. 18, including two out of Raleigh, N.C., in WRAL's Lauren Brownlow and the News & Observer's Luke DeCock in addition to longtime Louisville, Ky., broadcaster Rick Bozich at WDRB.
— Baylor was back to being the unanimous No. 1 team in the country, topping all 61 ballots. Arizona had one vote last week (from former N-G beat writer Paul Klee), but the Wildcats' loss at Tennessee shifted that vote back to the Bears.
— Biggest disparity of ballot placement this week? Houston. The Cougars are ranked as high as No. 3 nationally by Newell and were not on the ballot of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune's Marcus Fuller. Next on that particular list are a quartet of teams (Tennessee, Seton Hall, Texas and Kentucky) that are ranked as high as No. 7 on at least one ballot and also unranked on at least one ballot.
— My ballot isn't quite as extreme as it has been the past two weeks. Just four "extreme picks" that are, again, ranking a team five or more spots from where it actually ended up in the poll. My "extreme picks" this week were No. 10 LSU, No. 13 Xavier, No. 21 Houston and No. 24 Tennessee.
