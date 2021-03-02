Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
It's Tuesday morning, so you know what that means. Time for a deep dive on how the voting shook out for this week's Associated Press Top 25:
– Illinois moved up one spot to No. 4 in this week's poll, with 42 of 64 voters placing the Illini in that spot on their ballots. Another 11 kept Illinois at No. 5. Nine more dropped the Illini a single spot to No. 6. The lone remaining outlier remains the San Jose Mercury News' Jon Wilner, who had Illinois at No. 11 last week and didn't change his mind this week.
— My ballot had five "extreme picks" this week, with Oklahoma State at No. 10 the most notable. I wasn't alone in pushing the Cowboys into the top 10 after they beat a pair of ranked teams in Texas Tech and Oklahoma last week. Two other voters joined me in voting Brad Underwood's old team No. 10.
My other "extreme picks" included Villanova at No. 17 (low) and USC, Oregon and Tennessee at Nos. 21, 22 and 25, respectively, which is higher than where those teams actually landed (unranked, all three).
— I thought I might have the highest ranking for Arkansas again this week with the Razorbacks at No. 8 on my ballot, but the Dallas Morning News' Sam Blum one-upped me with Eric Musselman's squad at No. 7.
— Wisconsin is holding on for dear life in the AP Top 25, with a continuing slide dropping the Badgers as far as they can go and still be ranked at No. 25 this week. I'm one of 35 voters not voting for Wisconsin, but a No. 13 vote from the Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell is helping keep D'Mitrik Trice and Co. afloat.
— Texas is the highest ranked team at No. 15 that was left off at least one ballot. Two voters, in fact, didn't vote for the Longhorns this week. It's not totally outlandish. Texas has lost six of its last 10 games and only has one good win (Kansas) among its successes. Sweeping Kansas State and beating TCU aren't exactly résumé boosters.
