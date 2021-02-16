Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
This week's Associated Press Top 25 poll saw Illinois move back into the top five for the first time since the end of November and tie its season high as the No. 5 team in the country. As always, Tuesday mornings are for breaking down the AP Top 25 a little closer:
— Let's just get this out of the way. The Honolulu Star's Stephen Tsai initially left Illinois off his ballot this week and owned up to his mistake. It was not malicious. Try and be less toxic on the Twitter (and in life) if you expressed such thoughts.
It looks like, however, that mistake was fixed. At least according to the data available at CollegePollTracker.com. Tsai now has Illinois at No. 5. Fun fact: that change didn't mean much for the Illini's final ranking. Even if Tsai had them at No. 1 (that would have generated an entirely different kind of Twitter meltdown), they wouldn't have passed Ohio State for fourth.
— My ballot, at least as of late Monday night, was tied for the highest rated along with former N-G beat writer Paul Klee. I'm keeping good company there.
— I didn't have one of the "most extreme" ballots this week (Tsai is at the top of that list even with the corrected version), but I did have six "extreme picks" with Creighton at No. 8 the top one. The Bluejays handled Villanova over the weekend. Beat a top five team, get a big bump in the rankings.
My other extreme picks included Iowa at No. 16 (five spots below actual ranking), Arkansas at No. 18 (four spots above ranking), Florida at No. 22 (13 spots above "ranking"), LSU at No. 24 (11 spots above "ranking") and Oregon at No. 25 (six spots above "ranking").
— No ranked Arkansas higher than I did. The Razorbacks (16-5, 8-4 SEC) earned it, though, by beating a top 10 Missouri team in Columbia, Mo. The Tigers, of course, are no longer in the top 10 after an 0-2 week.
— A somewhat wild ranking, at least in my opinion, was the Dallas Morning News' Sam Blum having Loyola Chicago on his ballot at No. 14. The Ramblers were ranked, albeit No. 22.
I get that the advanced metrics love Loyola, with Porter Moser's team checking in at ninth on KenPom. Here's the deal, though. The Ramblers have just two top 100 wins, two of their 18 total wins were against non-Division I teams and while Wisconsin, Richmond and Drake aren't bad losses, Indiana State kind of is.
— Baylor didn't play last week and lost three of its first-place votes back to Gonzaga. It's a 59-5 edge for the Bulldogs.
