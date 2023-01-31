Good Morning, Illini Nation: A closer look at this week's AP Top 25
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois was back to just missing out on being ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 this week after checking in at what would nominally be the No. 28 team in the nation if it worked like that. Let's take a closer look at how the Illini (and others) fared this week in the AP Top 25:
- Illinois was among other teams receiving votes for the sixth straight week. The lowest the Illini have dipped in their stretch outside the top 25 is 33rd.
- Illinois appeared on 15 ballots this week, which is a dozen more than last week. It clearly pays to win two games instead of splitting a pair that includes a double-digit home loss.
- The Illini were ranked as high as No. 18 on a single ballot, with the Syracuse Post-Standard's Donna Ditota still leading the charge. There was also at least one vote at Nos. 19-25.
- The Big Ten is back to two ranked teams. Purdue has a stranglehold on the No. 1 spot and received all 62 first place votes. Indiana is back in the top 25 at No. 21. The Hoosiers received two votes as high as No. 14, but they were also left off 17 ballots.
- This week's "can't figure them out team" is Clemson. The Tigers received one vote as high as No. 11 while also being left off 11 ballots. It's actually fair. Clemson is 10-1 in the ACC with a 3-2 record in Quad I games. The Tigers also have a pair of Quad IV losses to South Carolina and Loyola Chicago. Clemson isn't the only team with a vast number of different outlooks from voters. College basketball this season is crazy.
- My ballot this week had just a single "extreme pick" with New Mexico at No. 24, which is six spots higher than Richard Pitino's team actually landed. I apparently just can't quit the Lobos, as they've joined Furman and Oklahoma State as teams I've shown a voting bias toward.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).