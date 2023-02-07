Good Morning, Illini Nation: A closer look at this week's AP Top 25
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
Another week, another Associated Press Top 25 with Illinois just on the outside looking in. (That's seven straight weeks for anyone keeping tracking at home). Let's take a closer look at how the Illini and others fared this week:
- Illinois appeared on eight of 62 ballots this week. That's a decrease from last week when the Illini made it on 15 ballots.
- The highest spot Illinois landed on a ballot this week? At No. 21 by both the Syracuse Post-Standard's Donna Ditota (the flag bearer for the Illini in the AP Top 25) and the Lawrence Journal-World's Matt Tait. Illinois also got votes at Nos. 22, 24 and 25.
- Four people voted Purdue at No. 5 this week after having the Boilermakers at No. 1 last week. I just don't see how a five-point loss on the road to a ranked team (in a rivalry game, no less) outweighs the fact Purdue was one of two teams with nine Quad I wins before Kansas got its 10th on Monday night by beat Texas. The computer numbers might back that play, but Purdue's résumé is sort of unimpeachable.
- TCU got one vote as high as No. 9 and was also left off Seth Davis' ballot. The Horned Frogs have a fairly strong case to be ranked with a 17-6 record and five Quad I wins, but I can see where Davis might have some doubts considering TCU has lost twice to unranked teams in the last week-plus.
- Indiana also has one vote as high as No. 9 but was left off five ballots. The Hoosiers are 6-7 in the first two quadrants, but just beat No. 1 for their sixth win in seven games and have Trayce Jackson-Davis playing as well as anyone in the country right now.
- My ballot has two extreme picks with Florida Atlantic at No. 21 and Nevada at No. 24. The Owls are 22-2 overall and 2-1 in Quad I games. Still deserving even after a road loss at UAB. Meanwhile, the Wolf Pack beat a ranked San Diego State this week and knocked off apparently my favorite Mountain West team, New Mexico, the week prior.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).