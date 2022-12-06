Good Morning, Illini Nation: A closer look at this week's AP Top 25
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois dropped one spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Monday after splitting its games against Syracuse and Maryland last week. Here's a closer look at how the votes for the Illini shook out (plus other notable poll items):
- Illinois appeared on 61 of 62 ballots for the second consecutive week. Since all the votes are public, the lone voter keeping the Illini off his ballot is the Seattle Times' Percy Allen. Per CollegePollTracker.com, Allen has a "bias" against Illinois having ranked the Illini seven spots below average over five weeks historically.
- For full disclosure, my historical voting biases are toward Furman (five spots above average over five weeks), Mississippi State (four spots above average over 15 weeks) and Oklahoma State (four spots above average over six weeks)
- Illinois had one vote as high as No. 9 this week from Penn Live's David Jones and two other votes at No. 10.
- From a "not sure how to view them" standpoint, the Illini appeared in 15 different spots on various ballots among the 25 possible.
- Illinois, Gonzaga, Kentucky and Mississippi State all received one vote as high as No. 9 and were left off at least one ballot. Another sharp contrast was UCLA getting a single vote at No. 11 while simultaneously being left off two ballots.
- My ballot this week had three "extreme" picks where I voted for a team five or more spots higher than it's actual ranking. My trio were Iowa State (15/20), San Diego State (17/22) and Virginia Tech (24/29).
- Remember when I was the only voter that had Houston at No. 1 in the preseason poll? There's 37 of us now.
