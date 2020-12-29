Good Morning, Illini Nation: A closer look at this week's AP Top 25
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
This week's Associated Press Top 25 saw Illinois jump back into the top 15 and the Big Ten take over with nine ranked teams. Of course, that was before Michigan State lost ... again. Odds are the Spartans fall out of the top 25 next week because a Saturday win against Nebraska (if they can pull it off) wouldn't mean much. It's not just that Michigan State is losing. It's how the Spartans are losing. As in not all that competitively.
Anyway, back to this week's AP Top 25. Here's a closer look:
— Illinois' jump back into the top 15 after sliding to No. 18 a week prior included two top 10 votes. The Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell has the Illini ranked sixth, and Dave Borges from the New Haven (Conn.) Register has them ninth.
— The Illini are still one of the harder teams to figure out where to rank, though, checking in with at least one vote in 14 of the 25 available spots on the ballot. After not being ranked on seven ballots last week, Illinois did receive a vote on all 64 ballots this week.
— The disparity in how voters view teams isn't just limited to Illinois. Take Ohio State for example. The Buckeyes are ranked as high as No. 13 by former N-G beat writer Paul Klee and also unranked on 24 ballots (including mine). Virginia is also ranked as high as No. 10 and unranked on 32 ballots, and Missouri is ranked as high as No. 7 and unranked on just a single ballot (Newell's).
— Big Ten teams making their AP Top 25 debuts this week were Minnesota and Northwestern. The No. 19-ranked Wildcats were listed on 52 of 64 ballots, while the No. 21-ranked Gophers appeared on 40.
— I don't take offense to other writers' ballots because everyone views teams differently. An opinion is an opinion. How Newell still has Indiana ranked, though, escapes me. The Hoosiers are 5-4, and while their four losses were to teams currently ranked (Texas, Florida State, Northwestern and Illinois) there are still four of them. Wins and losses, to me, do matter.
— Two undefeated teams (Chattanooga and Drake) received their first vote this week, from the Raleigh (N.C.) News & Observer's Luke DeCock and ESPN's Dick Vitale, respectively, while a third (SMU) continues to be ranked No. 25 by Borges. I get rewarding teams that win. Remember, wins and losses do matter. But about these three teams ...
- Chattanooga's 9-0 record is boosted by two wins against non-Division I opponents. The Mocs' best win is a decent one on the road against a top 100 UAB team.
- Drake is 11-0 with two non-Division I wins of its own. The Bulldogs' best? It's season-opening 10-point victory against Kansas State, which isn't even in the top 100 in KenPom. Former Illinois coach Bruce Weber has the worst power conference team in the country. The Wildcats did lose to Division II Fort Hayes State.
- SMU, at 5-0, has a legit road win against Dayton and then four other wins it should have had anyway.
— My ballot, which you can give a thumbs up or down to here, has three "extreme" picks this week. As a reminder, an extreme pick is a vote that places a team five or more spots from where it ends up ranked. My "extreme" picks had Minnesota at No. 15, Iowa at No. 16 and Saint Louis at No. 25.
The Gophers, of course, backed me up Monday night by creaming Michigan State. We'll see if the defense-averse Hawkeyes really still belong in the top 10. And now that the Billikens' lone loss is to a Minnesota team that's rolling, that not bad loss at the time still isn't a bad loss. Plus SLU has good wins against LSU and North Carolina State.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).