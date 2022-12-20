Good Morning, Illini Nation: A closer look at this week's AP Top 25
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Nearly every team that was ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 last week — 21 of 25 — moved in this week's poll. Some up. Some down. Some all the way out. Illinois climbed two spots after its win against Alabama A&M. Let's take a closer look at the Illini's status:
- Illinois was ranked on 60 of 61 ballots. A slight improvement from last week after being left off two ballots. Penn Live's David Jones stands alone now as the only voter not including Brad Underwood's team.
- The Illini received four votes as high as No. 13 and one vote as low as No. 24. Full disclosure, the latter was mine. I dropped them a full seven spots on my ballot this week. Yes, Illinois beat Alabama A&M by 21, but as the one voter that sees this team up close it hasn't been No. 16 team in the country level of basketball lately.
- There's real no consensus on the Illini, of course. They received at least one vote at every ballot position from No. 13 to No. 24 except for 23rd.
- The team that has the widest dissension among voters is somehow Virginia. The Cavaliers were ranked No. 6 this week, got 13 votes as high as No. 4 and yet were also left off one ballot. KOIN TV's Brenna Greene had Virginia ranked at No. 2 last week and tweeted she inadvertently left the Cavaliers off her ballot this week. Big oops.
- In terms of non-mistake voting that has the 61 AP voters the furthest apart, Wisconsin got one vote at No. 14 and was left off of three ballots (including mine).
- My ballot this week had six "extreme picks" that valued a team either five or more spots too high or five or more spots too low. Mostly too high with the likes of my voting for Virginia Tech at 16, Miami at 17, New Mexico at 18 (where I was the highest on the Lobos along with Nevada Sports Net's Chris Murray), Xavier at 20 and West Virginia at 21. My only "extreme pick" the other direction was Illinois at No. 24. Can't call me a homer.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).