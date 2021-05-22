Good Morning, Illini Nation: A college basketball alternative
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Two players Illinois pursued in the Class of 2020 — Jonathan Kuminga and Daishen Nix — opted against the college basketball route and were members of the inaugural G League Ignite roster. Two more Illini targets in Jaden Hardy and Michael Foster Jr. will follow a similar path next season.
The Ignite is not the only straight to the pros route for high school basketball players. Brandon Jennings was the No. 1 player in the Class of 2008 and chose to go to Italy over offers from the likes of Kentucky, Kansas and Arizona. Six years later Emmanuel Mudiay, the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2014, eschewed similar offers and his ultimate commitment to SMU for a chance in China. More recently, LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton played in Australia's NBL for one season before being drafted last year.
Another path is just getting started, and the Overtime Elite League landed its first two players in Class of 2023 twins Matthew and Ryan Bewley, the Nos. 3 and 12, respectively, players in their class per ESPN. Illinois offered both last year. They'll sign likely seven-figure deals over two years instead. Matt Bewley averaged 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks this past season at West Oaks Academy (Fla.) and was a Maxpreps First Team Sophomore All-American. His brother was an honorable mention pick.
ESPN story on the Bewley twins -- Matt and Ryan -- signing with @Overtime and becoming the first high school juniors to join an American pro basketball league. https://t.co/gehRfWAApP— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 21, 2021
The deals for Matt and Ryan Bewley are expected to top seven-figures over the two years, sources tell ESPN. The OTE is planning a September 2021 start-up with Kevin Ollie as the head coach. Matt Bewley is the No. 3-rated prospect in ESPN's Class of 2023; Ryan is ranked 12th. https://t.co/LapOobF6uW— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 21, 2021
Two Florida brothers ranked in the top 15 high school juniors in the country – Matt and Ryan Bewley – are signing two-year deals with the Overtime Elite professional league, sources tell ESPN, marking first prep underclassmen to sign contracts with an American basketball league.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 21, 2021
One reaction to the G League Ignite team and Overtime Elite League — and even opportunities abroad — is that it brings with it the end of college basketball as we know it. That, of course, doesn't take not so distant history into account. Will some of the top players in each class bypass college basketball? Probably. Is that any different from when the NBA allowed a direct high school-to-the-league path? No, and college basketball didn't shrivel up and die.
College basketball is simply one avenue for players to utilize in reaching the next level. A successful one, too, if you look at Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs, who used a full season at Gonzaga — and a monstrously big moment in the Final Four — to create perhaps even more buzz for himself than his fellow lottery picks that played in the G League bubble.
Not every player's path will be the same. That's OK. And college basketball will be fine. (As long as fans are willing to embrace the new normal of transfers galore and constantly changing rosters).
