Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
Thursday’s double overtime win against Michigan was Illinois’ 20th of the season. It’s the fourth consecutive season of at least 20 wins for the Illini — a feat the program hasn’t pulled off since Bruce Weber inherited a talented roster and proceeded to win 26, 37, 26 and 23 games in his first four seasons as coach. Weber also had a three-year run of 20-win seasons right before what turned out to his last Illinois team went 17-15 and absolutely cratered by losing 12 of its final 14 games.
John Groce started his tenure as Illinois coach with a pair of 20-win seasons before turning into a semi-regular NIT team. That paved the way for the Brad Underwood era, and he’s now 114-76 in six seasons that includes the most losses in program history (a 12-21 record in 2018-19) and more wins in the Big Ten than any other conference team the last four years combined.
“Consistency," Underwood said. "Great programs have consistency. Great programs have consistency. When you play in the beset league in the country with the best coaches and the best venues and with the best talent and you start to establish that. I’ll be very honest. This year mean’s a little more. Ninety percent of our team was gone. We’re playing three freshmen a whole bunch.
"We’ve got some great, great non conference wins. We had to go through some speed bumps to keep our culture. That’s the important piece there. I don’t want entitlement. Nothing happens without a lot of really hard work, but consistency is the thing that jumps to my mind. To do that in this league feels pretty good.”