Good Morning, Illini Nation: A deeper look at AP Top 25
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll was released Monday. Illinois was ranked No. 11, which was apparently "disrespectful" to Illini fans who voiced their displeasure on social media. They must not remember when Illinois was closer to the 11th best team in the Big Ten than 11th best team in the country. Weird, because that wasn't all that long ago.
Anyway, a new poll means a new slate of ballots to peruse and opinions to form. Here's what caught my eye Monday (both about the Illini and nationally):
— I had Illinois at No. 5 on my ballot, which was higher than most voters but not the highest. That honor belongs to Bob Ballou, of CBS Austin, who had the Illini at No. 3 on his ballot. The low ranking for the Illini came from the Philadelphia Tribune's Donald Hunt, who had Brad Underwood's crew 20th.
— The other vote in the state of Illinois switched from Shannon Ryan to Steve Greenberg this season. (Fun fact, the number of votes per state is based on the number of Division I teams in the state). Steve had Illinois ranked at No. 11, so clearly saw it coming. He had six Big Ten teams on his ballot, which included the five that made it in the poll (Michigan, Purdue, Illinois, Ohio State and Maryland) plus Rutgers.
— Illinois was one of 14 teams ranked in the preseason poll that was also ranked in the last poll of the 2020-21 season. Some of those teams had some serious roster turnover (looking at you, Texas), but continuity mattered.
— That means, of course, that 11 teams start this season ranked after not being ranked at the end of 2020-21. Blue bloods like Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina and UCLA are among that group. It's a combination of a strange 2020-21 season (Kentucky was bad, Duke wasn't much better) and the fact program strength is a real thing. UCLA is an outlier from that group given its ranking is based on its NCAA tournament run, but the bounce back year in Lexington, Ky., and on Tobacco Road is expected to be significant.
— It was a big day for St. Bonaventure, which was ranked No. 23 in the preseason poll. It was the Bonnies' first time ranked since 1971. CBS Sports' Matt Norlander did the math for me. St. Bonaventure is ranked for the first time in 18,529 days.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).