The pumped in crowd noise at State Farm Center isn’t obtrusive, but it’s still present. The Illini have used it since their season opener against North Carolina A&T, but it was after their trip to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to play Baylor in Indianapolis that Underwood really understood the difference.
“The games in Indianapolis had no sounds,” Underwood said. Illinois’ then top five showdown with Baylor followed Gonzaga-West Virginia. “I mean, it was dead and perfectly quiet, which was almost eery. We do pipe in crowed noise. We pipe in music. You guys probably sit up there and it may drive you bonkers, but we need it. We like it. I want something in there because I did not like Indianapolis and just the pure quiet. That wasn’t hoops to me. That wasn’t what college basketball is meant to be.”
Home court advantage still isn’t the same, of course. Illinois has experienced that on the road — no Cameron Crazies at Duke — and at home. Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who used to spend a good amount of energy firing up the home crowd along with his teammates, misses that aspect of the game.
“When I come in the gym, I always look around and I always look at the whole arena. I’m like, ‘Damn, this could have been sold out.’ Every single game. It’s kind of sad, but at the same time you realize it is what it is. That’s what I learned in these last nine months. It is what it is.
“It’s not in your control. You can’t go, ‘Oh, I’m going to call somebody or talk to somebody and it's going to be changed.’ We can’t chin it. I kind of have that mindset to be OK with it, but it hurts because the energy our State Farm Center brings to the game and to our team is definitely huge.”
