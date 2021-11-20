Good Morning, Illini Nation: A different kind of interview
TOMORROW on a very special #HotOnes bonus episode, we got University of Illinois Head Men’s Basketball Brad Underwood (@coachunderwood) vs. a full-court press from The Wings of Death! @seanseaevans goes an extra round for his alma mater! Find out @11AM ET. 🏀🔥 pic.twitter.com/mgGGaez0t4— First We Feast (@firstwefeast) November 19, 2021
Brad Underwood isn't unaccustomed to interviews. It's a regular part of his job. Even more so with the 2021-22 season underway. In fact, Underwood has been available to us Illinois media types eight times since Nov. 8, including six of seven days during the first week of the season.
The interview you'll get to watch today is a little different. Underwood's "Hot Ones" appearance with Sean Evans is unlike any of the eight interview he's conducted so far since the start of the season (with a ninth coming Sunday before Illinois plays Cincinnati in Kansas City, Mo.).
If you're unfamiliar with the concept, Evans conducts a wide-ranging with Underwood while the pair eat chicken wings doused in increasingly hotter hot sauces. Having gotten a chance to chat with Underwood about the experience, even a lover of hot foods would have trouble with the heat that some of the later wings pack.
