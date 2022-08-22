Good Morning, Illini Nation: A different look at player comps
The latest full episode of the "Eye on College Basketball" podcast generated an interesting thought experiment/discussion. The premise was what to expect from Bronny James, who is currently the No. 43-ranked players in the Class of 2023 in the 247Sports Composite, in what may be a single season of college basketball (if his dad has his way).
The latest @EyeOnCBBPodcast is 42 minutes of @GaryParrishCBS and @MattNorlander discussing the recruitment of Bronny James, the Big Ten's media rights deal and the passing of Princeton legend Pete Carril.LISTEN: https://t.co/QEMitsfOQD— Eye On College Basketball Podcast (@EyeOnCBBPodcast) August 19, 2022
The consensus from Gary Parrish was that the No. 43-ranked recruit isn't often (or hardly ever) a one-and-done type of prospect. He got to that point by looking at all the players ranked in the same spot as James in the previous decade. There were some solid players, but few stars — particularly not stars as freshmen.
It's not a perfect analogy, of course. Not every recruiting class is the same. Prospects that wind up with the same ranking don't always have the same talent evaluation year to year. The situation at their college of choice is also different, too. Some recruits wind up in a perfect spot to contribute right away. Others don't.
But it got me thinking. What players were similarly evaluated recruits in the Class of 2021 as the four current Illinois freshmen that have a ranking? So I compared them based on overall recruit in the 247Sports Composite. It's not perfect science ... or even science at all. Just a different way to look at recruiting/recruits.
Skyy Clark
Ranking: 0.9880
Last year's closest comp: Texas A&M's Manny Obaseki, who had an Illinois offer, earned a rating of 0.9878. The 6-foot-4 guard started 17 of the 38 games he played — taking over the starting role at the beginning of January — and averaged 3.6 points and 1.8 rebounds. He shot 35 percent overall, 24 percent from three-point range and 59 percent at the free throw line. Of note, there were several games Obaseki started where he didn't even play double-digit minutes.
Ty Rodgers
Ranking: 0.9797
Last year's closest comp: Ole Miss' Daeshun Ruffin drew a rating of 0.9795. The 5-9 point guard tore his ACL in early February so only played in 14 games during his freshman season. That put an end to what had been a promising debut. Ruffin started 10 of those 14 games and averaged 12.6 points and 3.4 assists while putting up a 37/22/75 shooting slash.
Jayden Epps
Ranking: 0.9719
Last year's closest comp: Indiana's Logan Duncomb had the exact same rating as Epps. That's where Illinois fans would probably prefer the comparison end. Duncomb played just 20 total minutes in nine games last season for the Hoosiers, with the 6-9 center behind Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Miller Kopp and Michael Durr in a crowded frontcourt.
Sencire Harris
Ranking: 0.9485
Last year's closest comp: Duke's Jaylen Blakes, who also had an Illinois offer, had a rating of 0.9495. Blakes was as buried on the Blue Devils' roster as Duncomb was on Indiana's. The 6-1 guard did play in 21 games, but he averaged just 4.5 minutes per game with guys like Trevor Keels and Jeremy Roach eating up most of the lead ball handler minutes.
