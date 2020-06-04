Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Wednesday was supposed to be the NCAA-mandated deadline for early entrants in the NBA draft to make a decision. You're either in or you're out. That was before the pandemic, of course. Before the NBA suspended its season and, subsequently, everything related to the draft.
That deadline from the NCAA remains indefinitely suspended. What hasn't changed, it seems, is Ayo Dosunmu's dedication to testing the draft process for all it's worth.
Here's what the Illinois guard had to say to Big Ten Network's Dave Revsine this week:
"I’m pretty much 100 percent focused on staying in the draft. I”m just talking with teams, gathering information about being selected as high as possible and getting to know teams more. Hopefully when they allow us to work out, getting out to those arenas and meeting with those GMs and coaching staffs in person and working out.
"I’m saying I’m 100 percent focused on being selected as high as possible. that’s my goal right now. I expect to be on an NBA team next year. There’s always that little percent that I left when I haven’t signed with an agent yet. I do have some in mind, but my expectation is to be on an NBA team next year."
