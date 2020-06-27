Good Morning, Illini Nation: A few more new offers
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
This week wasn't nearly as busy as last on the recruiting front for Illinois. That said, the Illini filled their last remaining scholarship (at least for now) for the 2020-21 season with Deerfield 7-footer Brandon Lieb and did offer fou new recruits, including three in the 2023 class.
A breakdown of the latest targets:
Kendrick DeLuna
DeLuna just completed his freshman season at San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian playing for former NBA champion Bruce Bowen. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound Class of 2023 forward has other offers from Oklahoma State, Prairie View A&M and TCU.
Gradey Dick
Dick was one of the nearly two dozen Class of 2022 prospects Illinois contacted last week and the first from that group to get an offer The 6-7, 195-pound wing is a consensus four-star recruit and ranked as high as No. 32 in the class by Rivals. Colorado, Northwestern and Texas A&M are also new offers for Dick, who is up to 15 total. The 2020 Gatorade Player of the Year in Kansas, Dick averaged 20.4 points, five rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals for Wichita Collegiate School. He's headed to Sunrise Christian Academy in 2020-21.
Khoi Thurmon
Thurmon, a Chicago native, played an immediate key role as a freshman for Copley (Ohio). The 6-foot, 175-pound Class of 2023 prospect wound up the Indians' starting point guard and had perhaps his best game of the year with 26 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists in an early February win against Revere (Ohio). The Illini were his first offer.
Wesley Yates III
Yates' offer marks Illinois' continued push into the state of Texas, with the 6-3, 200-pound guard having just wrapped up his freshman season at Beaumont (Texas) United. Yates wasn't "the" guy for the 33-3 Timberwolves, but he did average 5.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in his complementary role. The Class of 2023 recruit also received an offer from IUPU this week.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).