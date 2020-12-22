Good Morning, Illini Nation: A few more Rutgers leftovers
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Even the expansive coverage of Sunday's Illinois-Rutgers game right here at IlliniHQ.com didn't account for everything gleaned from postgame Zooms with the Illini duo of Brad Underwood and Kofi Cockburn.
A few more tidbits before Illinois plays Wednesday at Penn State and the game against Rutgers is old(er) news:
Underwood on going zone
"We’ve been working on it just as a change of momentum, keeping them out of the paint. That was something we’ve done periodically in the past. We’ve got to get, obviously, some more reps at it. It was dealing with foul trouble, dealing with their ability to just get the ball to the front of the rim and not just guard them."
Underwood on long term effects of loss
"They’re ranked. I think they lost one game in here last year. They’re good. That’s a good basketball team. They’ve got size. They’e athletic. They’ve got good guards. No one’s going to go undefeated in Big Ten play. If you’re good enough to steal a road win, great. (Sunday) we did not do that."
Cockburn on moving on after a loss
This is the Big Ten. It’s a tough league. You can’t really hold yourself down if you lose to a team because all these teams are good teams with good players and good coaches. It’s going to be competitive every night — night in and night out. It’s about preparing, making sure we focus in. It’s about preparing and knowing every night is going to be a battle, every night is going to be a dogfight.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).