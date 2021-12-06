Good Morning, Illini Nation: A (kind of) different Iowa
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Fran McCaffery is still at the helm of the Iowa basketball program. Both of his sons are still on the team. (Fingers crossed for another Da'Monte Williams/Connor McCaffery staredown tonight in Iowa City). And Jordan Bohannon is in roughly his 12th year playing for the Hawkeyes. Or at least it seems like it.
Yet, things are different for Iowa in 2021-22. Luka Garza is gone to the NBA. Joe Wieskamp, too. And CJ Fredrick departed for Kentucky (Illinois fans know that feeling) in the offseason.
Even losing those three players — the two best on the team a year ago in Garza and Wieskamp and a lights out shooter in Fredrick — Iowa still has one of the best offenses in the country. The Hawkeyes are just doing it in a wildly different fashion now that not every possession runs through Garza.
More like runs through Keegan Murray these days save for Iowa's Friday loss at Purdue with the standout sophomore sidelined. Through seven games Murray was averaging 24.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks as the centerpiece of an offense ranked third nationally putting up 91.1 points per game.
"This is a much different Iowa team than any of us are used to seeing," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Obviously, a Luka Garza-dominated team in the past with really good wings in Fredrick and Wieskamp. Now, this team is different. This is as athletic as there is in the Big Ten. Bohannon is still there. It seems like he's been there forever, and he hasn't changed. He's still the Big Ten's all-time leading three-point shooter for a reason.
"But this is a team that is extremely, extremely athletic. The twins, both Murrays (Keegan and Kris) are scary athletes. (Tony Perkins) really started to emerge last year in the Big Ten tournament, and he is playing terrific. Then Joe Toussaint has really stepped into a leadership role on that team and is playing with tremendous confidence and is an elite defender. Then the emergence of Patrick McCaffery — a 6-9 slasher/athlete — gives them length and gives them athleticism.
"This team's maybe not as big and as inside oriented, but they are athletic in transition. They are pressing. A team that is maybe as potent offensively as they were last year. They're just doing it in some different ways.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).