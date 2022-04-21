Good Morning, Illini Nation: A Kofi Cockburn retrospective
Kofi Cockburn's Illinois basketball career ended Wednesday. On one hand, a surprise given what could have been for Cockburn when it came to name, image and likeness. On the other, not so much. What else did he have to prove in Champaign?
Here's what I'll remember most about Cockburn's time at Illinois — five moments to sum up a three-year career (with recency bias assuredly playing a role):
The visit and commitment
The circumstances of Cockburn choosing Illinois were ... interesting. His official visit coincided with a late December overtime loss to Florida Atlantic. An Owls team that went 17-16 that season and lost to teams like Bethune-Cookman and Charlotte and Florida International (twice). He committed a week later on the same day the Illini lost at Northwestern. That was two of 21 losses that season, yet Cockburn didn't look at it like, "Man, I can't win there." Instead he saw himself as the missing piece at Illinois. Turns out he was kind of right. The Illini went 68-27 in his three seasons.
Dunks on dunks on dunks
I started covering Illinois basketball in an era where basically no one dunked. Then Cockburn showed up and made 35 of 37 dunks as a freshman, 78 of 82 as a sophomore and 52 of 56 this past season. What I didn't see, however, was him bring down a backboard, which is a real bummer.
Domination
Cockburn basically asserted his will game after game in the post. While his performance this season against Wisconsin was rather noteworthy (37 points on 16 of 19 shooting), what he did at home to Minnesota in 2020-21 has stuck with me. Cockburn finished with 33 points on 12 of 15 shooting and 13 rebounds for good measure in that game. Most notably, he saw dominated fellow 7-footer Liam Robbins that the Minnesota center transferred out of the Big Ten after a single season. (That last bit might be hyperbole, but Robbins had no chance against Cockburn).
Braggin'
The one thing Cockburn hadn't done in his first two seasons at Illinois was beat Missouri. That he took care of this past December and after the game grabbed the trophy before his part of the postgame press conference and said, "Isn't she beautiful?"
Fun loving
You can't really call Illinois' open practice before the first round of the NCAA tournament much of a practice. The Illini got their real work done earlier in the day. So Cockburn leaned into the informal nature and organized a halfcourt shooting competition among the Illinois big men, played tag and spent some time with basically the only young Illinois fan at PPG Paints Arena that day. Cockburn was basically just a big kid that day, and it provided more of an inside look to that part of his personality that the nature of the pandemic got in the way of.
