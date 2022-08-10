Good Morning, Illini Nation: A late summer bracketology update
I don't know why ESPN's Joe Lunardi released an early August bracketology update, but he did and it's something to talk about. Because there's always a reason to focus on college hoops. Even three months out from the start of the season and roughly seven months from when the NCAA tournament bracket will be announced.
Lunardi has Illinois as a No. 6 seed in his latest update. Considering three-fourths of the team is new, that's not bad for August. That he's projecting the Illini to play in Des Moines, Iowa, isn't bad either. Shorter drive ... more fans in the building.
The goal for Illinois, of course, is getting past what's now consecutive second round exits. So what would it take for the 2022-23 Illini, based on Lunardi's projection, to make it at least to the Sweet 16? Let's have a look.
First up would be the winner of a First Four game between Florida State and Providence. The Seminoles return their top two scorers in Caleb Mills (imagine if he never left Houston) and Matthew Cleveland (a five-star in the 2021 class). UCF transfer Darin Green will also provide a boost in the backcourt, and Leonard Hamilton landed a trio of four-star freshmen (out of six total) led by one-time Illini target Cameron Corhen. A late addition to that freshmen group — Spanish big man Baba Miller — might ultimately wind up the best.
Providence was last year's surprise Big East champion, but outside of Jared Bynum, Friars coach Ed Cooley is going to be relying on transfers. New in 2022-23 will be Devin Carter (South Carolina), Noah Locke (Louisville/Florida), Clifton Moore (LaSalle/Indiana) and Bryce Hopkins (Kentucky). A talented bunch, but incorporating that many transfers isn't easy. Just ask Texas coach Chris Beard.
Should Illinois make it past either Florida State or Providence, then the winner of Creighton-Oral Roberts would be waiting. If it's Oral Roberts, then the Illini will have to contend with undersized super scorer Max Abmas.
It's not crazy to think the Golden Eagles can upset Creighton, but the Bluejays aren't exactly lacking for talent. That there's some continuity to the roster makes a difference, too, with a healthy return for Ryan Kalkbrenner and Ryan Nembhard paramount to Creighton's success. Adding South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman was huge, and there's an expectation sophomore wing Arthur Kaluma blows up.
So ... not exactly a cake walk to the Sweet 16 for Illinois. Better play well enough to get a higher seed.
