Good Morning, Illini Nation: A little 2023 momentum?
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois got a jumpstart on its Class of 2022 with early commitments from guards Reggie Bass and AJ Storr. The 2022 class isn't finished, of course, because who knows what the college basketball landscape will look like three months from now let alone a full year or more, but early work with 2022 recruits means time can be spent on future classes, too.
Like the Class of 2023 (see tweet below).
Five-star 2023 SF Omaha Biliew (@BiliewOmaha) will take an unofficial visit to Nebraska on June 6, his trainer tells me. They're planning more June visits, including one to Illinois.The 6-8 talent has looked every bit like a top-five national prospect this spring with MOKAN.— Matthew Bain (@MatthewBain_) April 27, 2021
Biliew is one of the top prospects in the '23 class. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward is a consensus top 10 prospect, ranked No. 5 by 247Sports, No. 6 by Rivals and No. 8 by ESPN. A legit talent Illinois might soon have on campus given the extended recruiting dead period ends June 1.
Biliew was an honorable mention MaxPreps Sophomore All-American this past season after helping Waukee Senior (Iowa) win its first ever state championship in March. Biliew had 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks in the 61-50 win against Johnston. The five-star sophomore averaged 10.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks and shot 64.3 percent on the season.
