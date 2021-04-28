College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Omaha Biliew
Rivals
Listen to this article

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Episode 148: Pondering the portal

Episode 148: Pondering the portal

Illinois got a jumpstart on its Class of 2022 with early commitments from guards Reggie Bass and AJ Storr. The 2022 class isn't finished, of course, because who knows what the college basketball landscape will look like three months from now let alone a full year or more, but early work with 2022 recruits means time can be spent on future classes, too.

Like the Class of 2023 (see tweet below).

Biliew is one of the top prospects in the '23 class. The 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward is a consensus top 10 prospect, ranked No. 5 by 247Sports, No. 6 by Rivals and No. 8 by ESPN. A legit talent Illinois might soon have on campus given the extended recruiting dead period ends June 1. 

Biliew was an honorable mention MaxPreps Sophomore All-American this past season after helping Waukee Senior (Iowa) win its first ever state championship in March. Biliew had 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks in the 61-50 win against Johnston. The five-star sophomore averaged 10.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks and shot 64.3 percent on the season.

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos