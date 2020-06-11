Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Recruits in the Class of 2023 just completed their first season of high school basketball. They won't be on a college campus for three more years. Too early to rank them?
Maybe since it's really based only on that freshman season, but we're in a sports-starved world. It at least creates a conversation. While neither Rivals nor 247Sports have released a Class of 2023 ranking, ESPN did on Tuesday. A few thoughts:
— ESPN's first ranking for the class only goes from 1-25. The star breakdown is pretty straightforward with 23 five-stars and just two four-stars at the moment in Sierra Canyon (Calif.) point guard Bronny James and Centennial (Calif.) point guard Jared McCain.
— Illinois has already offered three of ESPN's top 25 in the 2023 class, including two in the top 10. Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) forward Omaha Biliew — a West Des Moines, Iowa, native — checks in at No. 4, while Roselle Catholic (N.J.) point guard Simeon Wilcher is No. 8.
The third Illinois target is Morgan Park's Javonte "JJ" Taylor. The 6-foot-7 wing is ranked No. 20, and he was also a MaxPreps Freshman All-American First Team selection.
— Wilcher is one of four New Jersey natives ranked among the top 20 prospects in the class, which could be good news for the Illini given their penchant for recruiting the Tri-State Area.
— That group of four from New Jersey includes No. 1 recruit D.J. Wagner out of Camden (N.J.). D.J. is actually DaJuan Wagner Jr. His dad is regarded as perhaps the best high school player — ever — out of New Jersey and was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2002 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers after one season at Memphis.
The younger Wagner averaged 18.5 points in his freshman season at Camden 23 years after his dad averaged 27.3 points as a freshman for the Panthers. The elder Wagner scored 100 points in a single game as a senior and averaged 42.5 points that season.
— California matches New Jersey with four players in the top 25. That includes No. 2 Jalen Lewis out of Bishop O'Dowd in Oakland and No. 3 Mikey Williams out of San Ysidro.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).