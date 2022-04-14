Good Morning, Illini Nation: A look at Ohio transfer Ben Vander Plas' finalists
Ohio transfer Ben Vander Plas cut his list of new college basketball homes to six on Wednesday. Illinois is in the mix. Here's a look at the fit at each possible program for the 6-foot-8, 232-pound forward:
Ohio transfer Ben Vander Plas, (14.2 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3.1 apg) has narrowed his list to Illinois, Iowa State, Ohio State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, he told @Stadium.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 13, 2022
Illinois
The Illini aren't exactly hurting for frontcourt options — particularly if Kofi Cockburn returns — but Vander Plas is the type of forward they don't have. A good rebounder and passer who can also step out and hit from three-point range. But Coleman Hawkins is due more minutes, and incoming freshman Ty Rodgers could wind up seeing time at the 4, too.
Iowa State
Frontcourt depth is a question mark for Iowa State. The Cyclones are fairly good on guards, but don't have much in the way of bigs save for Eastern Kentucky/Georgetown transfer Tre King and Denver transfer Robert Jones. Transfers seem to thrive in Ames, Iowa, so it would make since for Vander Plas to consider the team.
Ohio State
There's an E.J. Liddell-sized hole on the Buckeyes' roster now that the former two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year is moving on with his professional career. Vander Plas would basically be Liddell-light for Ohio State.
Virginia
Jayden Gardner is returning to Virginia for his bonus season in 2022-23, but the Cavaliers could use a bit more depth up front. Incoming freshman Isaac Traudt has the size, but obviously not the experience. Vander Plas would be a good bridge to the four-star forward from Grand Island, Neb.
Virginia Tech
The Hokies' frontcourt situation is basically a giant question mark. Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts both entered the NBA draft but kept the option to return alive. Should both opt for another season in Blacksburg, Va., there's really no place for Vander Plas. The Hokies would have a spot, though, if one or both stayed in the draft.
Wisconsin
Vander Plas is from Ripon, Wis., so a move to the Badgers makes some sense. So does the fact really only Tyler Wahl has distinguished himself in the Wisconsin frontcourt, and he's also the only power forward on the roster after Ben Carlson and Matthew Mors opted to transfer this offseason.
