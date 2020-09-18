Good Morning, Illini Nation: A look at Rivals' updated 2021 rankings
Rivals updated its Class of 2021 rankings earlier this week — a (somewhat) new look for the Rivals150. Except there weren't all that many changes at the top of the rankings other than some small moves by Millard North (Neb.) point guard Hunter Sallis and Atlanta (Texas) power forward Daimion Collins.
Every rankings update, of course, sends me scrolling to see where Illinois' recruiting targets landed. This round saw five-star Coronado (Nev.) guard Jaden Hardy stick a No. 5 as the highest-ranked Illini target still available even if it's the longest of long shots he winds up in Champaign.
Illinois commit Luke Goode dropped out of the top 100 in this Rivals update. He's still considered a four-star guard, but the 6-foot-6 Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead product fell 22 spots to No. 120.
The other currently uncommitted Illini targets in the Rivals150 included:
- No. 28 Franck Kepnang; Westtown School (Pa.); Center
- No. 29 Moussa Diabate; IMG Academy (Fla.); Power forward
- No. 30 Bryce Hopkins; Fenwick; Small forward
- No. 36 DaRon Holmes Jr; Montverde Academy (Fla.); Power forward
- No. 46 Jordan Nesbitt; St. Louis Christian Academy (Mo.); Small forward
- No. 50 Mac Etienne; Brewster Academy (N.H.); Center
- No. 70 Wesley Cardet Jr.; West Oaks Academy (Fla.); Small forward
- No. 86 TyTy Washington; Compass Prep (Ariz.); Point guard
- No. 103 Sam Ayomide; Phelps School (Pa.); Center
Hopkins jumped four spots to land in the top 30, and his renewed recruitment after decommitting from Louisville (i.e. Kentucky being on board) reflects that. Cardet, one of the newer Illini targets in the 2021 class, climbed 16 spots in the update. If he continue to play like he has the last few weeks — just a straight bucket getter — it wouldn't be a surprise to see him pop into the top 50 by the next time the class gets an update.
Ayomide was the real climber, though, with a 41-spot jump to No. 103. Etienne might have a longer-term recruitment, but Ayomide could be the Kofi Cockburn replacement Illinois will almost assuredly need after the 2020-21 season.
