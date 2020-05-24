Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois is one of several high major programs recently in on Class of 2021 center Sam Ayomide. The Illini offered the 6-foot-11, 250-pound big man this week. So did Providence and TCU. Other offers this month came from the likes of LSU, Seton Hall, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. No AAU season? No problem (apparently) for Ayomide in seeing his stock rise.
Frontcourt reinforcements in the Class of 2021 could be vital for Illinois. Even if Kofi Cockburn should return for his sophomore season, it might be unlikely for the Illini to hang on to him for a third. Illinois has pieced together its backcourt of the present — and future — by adding Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo in the 2020 class. Big men, then, are key in 2021.
A look at some of the Illini's other options:
Charles Bediako
Could Illinois' yet fruitless recruiting pursuits in Canada finally pay off? Bediako might be the closest they've ever gotten to a target from the Great White North. The 6-11, 215-pound center reportedly had a virtual visit with the Illinois coaching staff this week, and the Illini are perceived as one of the current favorites to land him.
Mac Etienne
Speaking of virtual visits this week, Etienne had one, too. The 6-10, 220-pound center, who was Gatorade Player of the Year in Connecticut this past season, is a priority target for Illinois. Trending in the Illini's favor given the current pandemic is the fact Etienne got in an in-person visit to Champaign for the regular season finale victory against Iowa.
Franck Kepnang
Illinois offered the 6-11, 247-pound center in mid-December. The Illini weren't first, but they did get in on the top 50 prospect before his recruitment sort of blew up this spring. The Cameroonian big man received offers from Texas A&M, Georgetown, Maryland, Kansas, Auburn, Miami and Oregon in the past 2 1/2 months.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).