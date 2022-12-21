Good Morning, Illini Nation: A look at some advanced stats
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
The advantage of becoming familiar with advanced metrics like those provided by Ken Pomeroy and Bart Torvik (among others) is simply another way to view college basketball. Perhaps gain a different appreciation for why a team is successful ... or not. Both also provided statistics based on games against Division I opponents only. No fluffing up the numbers by playing Division II, Division III or NAIA teams.
What makes Torvik's site a little different is the ability to change the time frame of the statistics. For example, you can narrow the focus to just how teams have played in the last week. Most notably, though, both Torvik and KenPom, at this point of the season, still have some of last year's numbers baked into their metrics simply to give a more relevant sample size.
With Torvik, you can eliminate any of that preseason bias and dig deeper into how teams are playing right now. Given how much rosters change from year to year these days, that's important. So here's how Illinois is actually faring:
- It's not much of a dip, but there is one when it comes to Illinois' overall Torvik ranking, as they slide just outside the top 25.
- The number to look at is adjusted offensive efficiency. Just this season, the Illini rank 78th nationally. Anyone that saw Illinois on the wrong end of a 16-0 run against Alabama A&M probably isn't surprised. It's why Brad Underwood is tinkering with his offense and why you saw the Illini run his spread offense for the first time this year that I can recall for a significant stretch against the Bulldogs.
- Illinois' adjusted defensive efficiency numbers are better at No. 24 nationally giving up 89.5 points per 100 possessions against an average Division I opponent.
- Some of the stats on Torvik don't need the time frame adjustment because they're solely box score based. A few notable numbers so far:
- A turnover percentage of 20.9 percent ranks 282nd nationally and means Illinois is giving the ball away essentially every fifth possession.
- The Illini ranked 30th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage and are getting back 34.9 percent of their misses.
- Defensively, Illinois' opponents have an effective field goal percentage of 43.7 percent. That's 18th best in the country.
