Good Morning, Illini Nation: A look at some now relevant series histories
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois released its full 2022-23 nonconference schedule Thursday. The big games? We already knew those. That left the remainder a bit of a disappointment. Outside of Syracuse in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, home games in the first two months of the season are going to be a bit underwhelming.
But I was curious. How has Illinois fared against the non-Big Ten teams it will face in November and December? Let's take a look (with the note the Illini will only play Baylor OR Virginia):
Eastern Illinois
Series history: Illinois leads 6-0
Last meeting: Illinois won 80-68 on Dec. 10, 2002, in Champaign. Henry Domercant dropped a game-high 30 points for the Panthers, but Dee Brown led the Illini with 25 points and Brian Cook added 21.
Kansas City
Series history: Will be first meeting in 2022-23
Monmouth
Series history: Will be first meeting in 2022-23 (I think)
Huh?: Illinois beat a Monmouth in 1939, but I think it was the college in Illinois
UCLA
Series history: UCLA leads 6-3
Last meeting: UCLA won 74-69 on Dec. 30, 1997, in Los Angeles. A 32-point performance from Kevin Turner wasn't enough for the Illini.
Baylor
Series history: Illinois leads 3-1
Last meeting: Baylor won 82-69 on Dec. 2, 2020, in Indianapolis. Ayo Dosunmu led the Illini with 18 points, but Adam Flagler matched that for the Bears and was joined in double figures by three teammates. Now an Illini, Matthew Mayer had seven points off the bench for Baylor.
Virginia
Series history: Would be first meeting in 2022-23
Lindenwood
Series history: Illinois leads 1-0
Last meeting: Illinois won 117-65 on Nov. 26, 2019, in Champaign. Ayo Dosunmu scored a game-high 26 points, Da'Monte Williams had 18 off the bench and four other Illini scored in double figures against the Lions, who were not a Division I team yet.
Syracuse
Series history: Illinois leads 2-1
Last meeting: Syracuse won 75-64 on Dec. 27, 1995, in Honolulu. Jerry Gee scored a game-high 25 points for Illinois, but Richard Keene was the only other Illini in double figures with 10 points. Five different Syracuse players scored at least 10 points.
Texas
Series history: Texas leads 3-2
Last meeting: Texas won 90-84 in overtime on Nov. 18, 2010, in New York. Jordan Hamilton finished with 25 points and Tristan Thompson 20 to lead the Longhorns. Demetri McCamey had 22 points for the Illini.
Alabama A&M
Series history: Will be first meeting in 2022-23
Missouri
Series history: Illinois leads 33-19
Last meeting: Illinois won 88-63 on Dec. 22, 2021, in St. Lous. Kofi Cockburn led the Illini with a dominant 25-point, 14-rebound performance.
Bethune-Cookman
Series history: Illinois leads 1-0
Last meeting: Illinois won 97-47 on Dec. 28, 1999, in Champaign. Brian Cook and Marcus Griffin had 18 points apiece in the Illini blowout.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).