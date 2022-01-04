Good Morning, Illini Nation: A look at this week's AP Top 25
Illinois remained juuuust outside the Associated Press Top 25 this week. The Illini picked up a couple more points (one from me, as I bumped them from No. 25 to No. 24 to move Tennessee down), but it wasn't enough to break back into the poll. Let's get into it ...
— Illinois appeared on 20 of 61 ballots this week, which is two more than last week. The plus-two change in total points, though, came with some reshuffling both in terms of who voted for the Illini and where they voted for them.
— The Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell is again out front with Illinois ranked No. 15 on his ballot this week even though that's a drop of one spot. More notably, WRAL's Lauren Brownlow dropped the Illini off her ballot after voting for them at No. 18 last week despite no games being played.
— The most common spots on the 20 ballots this week for Illinois were Nos. 22 (five votes) and Nos. 25 (also five votes).
— If you got an early look at this week's AP Top 25, you might have been confused by Georgia appearing among "other teams receiving votes." Mostly because Georgia is 5-8 on the season and is coming off consecutive losses to East Tennessee State and Gardner Webb. The Tom Crean era is in full meltdown.
Yet there the Bulldogs were with 22 points. Turns out that was an erroneous 22 points in a poll error with the Honolulu Star Advertiser's Stephen Tsia being credited with voting for both Gonzaga (his actual vote it appears) and Georgia at No. 4 on his ballot. By Monday afternoon, that mistake had been rectified.
— There are plenty of examples this week on how the 61 AP Top 25 voters really can't agree on much. And that's fine. A poll generated by a plethora of differing opinions is better than one created via groupthink. Some interesting disparities:
- No. 7 USC getting two votes at No. 6 and one vote at No. 23
- No. 10 Michigan State getting seven votes at No. 7 and one at No. 23
- No. 11 Iowa State getting one vote at No. 5 and two votes at No. 25
- No. 12 Houston getting one vote at No. 3 and two votes at No. 20
- No. 14 Texas getting one vote at No. 7 and being unranked on one ballot
- No. 15 Alabama getting one vote at No. 8 and being unranked on three ballots
- No. 16 Kentucky getting one vote at No. 7 and being unranked on one ballot
- No. 25 Texas Tech getting one vote at No. 12 and being unranked on 16 ballots
— My ballot was less "extreme" this week with just five "extreme pick" choices in Xavier at No. 13, LSU at No. 15, Houston at No. 20, Alabama at No. 21 and Tennessee at No. 25.
