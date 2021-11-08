Good Morning, Illini Nation: A look at Ty Rodgers' top four
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The early signing period for college basketball begins Wednesday and runs for a full week. As things currently stand, the Big Ten has four of the top 25 recruiting classes for 2022 with No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Michigan, No. 15 Indiana and No. 20 Penn State.
Both Illinois and Michigan State would jump into the top 25 with a commitment from four-star wing Ty Rodgers. The Grand Blanc, Mich., native, who is playing his senior year at Thornton for Tai Streets, has the Illini and Spartans in his final four along with Alabama and Memphis.
Illinois' class would climb from 38th to 16th if Rodgers became Brad Underwood's third four-star recruit along with Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps. Michigan State would go from 33rd to 15th if Rodgers joined forces with Jaxon Kohler and Tre Holloman. (Fun fact, both Kohler and Holloman had Illini offers).
The Illini and Spartans seem like the top contenders in Rodgers' recruitment. He would fill a Jacob Grandison-type role for Illinois at 6-foot-7 and 195 pounds as a physical presence on the wing with perhaps a touch more offensive aggression. At Michigan State, he'd fit in somewhere with Gabe Brown and Malik Hall in a similar style role given how Tom Izzo respects grit as much as Underwood does.
Of course, Alabama and Memphis are still in Rodgers' top four. To what degree the Crimson Tide are still pursuing him is up for debate given last week's commitment from five-star wing Brandon Miller. Two more commitments last week to fill depth at the 4 would also seem to limit Rodgers' options at Alabama.
With the Tigers, it's probably better to just assume they're still in the mix given coach Penny Hardaway's recruiting successes the last few years. Memphis already has a commitment from three-star wing Noah Batchelor, but Hardaway isn't shy about recruiting heavy at the wing. Whether Emoni Bates stays two years with the Tigers are goes one-and-done (sort of, it would be to the G League because of his age) might also be a factor in Rodgers' decision.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).