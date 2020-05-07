Good Morning, Illini Nation: A look at UI's best from the metro east
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The idea to spotlight the top Illinois basketball players from the metro east didn’t just appear out of thin air. There’s a reason to do it today — namely the fact it’s Collinsville star, former Illini and IBCA Hall of Famer Bogie Redmon’s 77th birthday. Here’s 10 of the best from the metro east that have suited up in orange and blue.
Bill Altenberger, East St. Louis
Altenberger played on balanced Illinois teams in the mid-1950s, and other than a dip in production as a junior was right there in the mix production-wise. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 9.4 points as both a sophomore and senior playing with the likes of Schmidt and George BonSalle.
Don Freeman, Madison
Freeman was inducted into the Illinois Hall of Fame in 2019 and deservedly so. The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 20.1 points and 10.3 rebounds for his Illini career, which included a monster senior season in 1965-66. That year he put up 27.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per game — leading the team in both categories — as one of two Illinois players to average a double-double along with Rich Jones.
Malcolm Hill, Belleville East
Hill did a lot of everything in his four seasons at Illinois — 3 1/2 of which he was a starter. The 6-foot-6 guard wound up the No. 3 all-time scorer in program history with 1,846 points and joined Deon Thomas as the only Illini with more than 1,800 career points and 600 career rebounds.
Mannie Jackson, Edwardsville
Jackson, along with Edwardsville teammate Govoner Vaughn, became the first African-Americans to start and letter for the Illini. The eventual Illinois Hall of Fame selection averaged 13.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in his Illini career and was an All-American as a senior in 1960.
Richard Keene, Collinsville
Keene had his breakout as an upperclassmen at Illinois, setting career highs in scoring (10.9 ppg) and rebounds (3.8 rpg) as a junior and assists (5.2 apg) as a senior where he still put up 10.2 points per game. All that on top of being a career 38.4 percent three-point shooter.
Don Ohl, Edwardsville
Ohl played more of a reserve role as a sophomore in 1955-56, but broke through in a big way in his final two seasons at Illinois. That included leading the Illini in scoring as a senior in 1957-58 at 19.6 points per game for a team that was motor east heavy with sophomores Jackson and Vaughn also averaging double figures.
Andy Phillip, Granite City
The leader of the Whiz Kids was an All-American in the 1942-43 season that saw Illinois put together a dominant 17-1 season while going unbeaten in Big Ten play. While those Illini were retroactively named national champions by the Premo-Poretta Power Poll, they cut their season short when three of the five starters were drafted for World War II.
Bogie Redmon, Collinsville
Redmon joined the Illini after leading Collinsville to an undefeated season and state title in 1961. He was a sophomore on Illinois’ 1963 Big Ten championship team, playing behind Dave Downey and Bob Starnes and then teamed up as a senior with Freeman and Skip Thoren to form a dominant frontcourt in 1964-65
Larry Smith, Alton
Smith came off the bench during the Flyin Illini’s Final Four run in 1989 as a junior and then was a key starter the next season alongside Thomas and Andy Kaufmann. Smith set career highs across the board as a senior, averaging 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and five assists.
Govoner Vaughn, Edwardsville
Vaughn actually outproduced Jackson during their time at Illinois. Vaughn trailed only Ohl among the Illini scoring leaders as a sophomore in 1957-58 and led the team in scoring as a senior with a career 17.9 points per game while also averaging 8.1 rebounds.
