Good Morning, Illini Nation: A look at updated 2024 recruiting board
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
A pair of early commitments. Top targets among the best in the class. Here's a look at an updated 2024 recruiting board for Illinois:
Class of 2024
Committed
- ZZ Clark; 6-1, 175, PG; Windermere Prep (Fla.)
- Morez Johnson Jr.; 6-8, 205, PF; St. Rita
Of note: A reminder that Illinois remains the only program in the country with two commits in the Class of 2024. That’s half of the committed prospects in the class. Michigan has Georgia point guard Christian Anderson and Houston’s got the highest-ranked recruit at the moment in Mercy Miller, who is the son of Master P and ranked No. 36 in the 247Sports Composite.
Not committed
- Jason Asemota; 6-8, 190, SF; Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
- John Bol; 7-1, 190, C; Christian Brothers College Prep (Mo.)
- James Brown; 6-9, 210, C; St. Rita
- Carter Bryant; 6-7, 190, SF; Fountain Valley (Calif.)
- David Castillo; 6-1, 165, PG; Bartlesville (Okla.)
- Isaiah Evans; 6-6, 165, SF; North Mecklenburg (N.C.)
- Boogie Fland; 6-3, 165, PG; Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
- Trentyn Flowers; 6-8, 180, SF; Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
- Curtis Givens III; 6-2, 170, PG; Memphis University School (Tenn.
- Carlos Harris III, 6-2, 170, PG; Curie
- Jahki Howard; 6-6, 175, SG; Donda Academy (Calif.)
- Nojus Indrusaitis; 6-4, 170, SG; Lemont
- Tre Johnson; 6-5, 180, SG; Lake Highlands (Texas)
- Tyler Johnson; 6-5, 190, SF; Oak Ridge (Fla.)
- Ryan Jones Jr.; 6-8, 200, PF; The Rock School (Fla.)
- Karter Knox; 6-5, 180, SF; Tampa Catholic (Fla.)
- Kon Knueppel II; 6-5, 205, SG; Wisconsin Lutheran (Wis.)
- Cooper Koch; 6-7, 205, PF; Peoria Notre Dame
- Peyton Marshall; 6-10, 310, C; Kell (Ga.)
- Drew McKenna; 6-7, 190, SF; Glenelg Country School (Md.)
- Liam McNeeley; 6-7, 190, PF; John Paul II (Texas)
- Jaye Nash; 6-1, 165, PF; Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.)
- Asa Newell; 6-8, 200, PF; Choctawhatchee (Fla.)
- Adam Njie Jr.; 6-2, 175 PG; Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
- Jamari Phillips; 6-3, 170, SG; Modesto Christian (Calif.)
- Jonathan Powell; 6-6, 170, SG; Centerville (Ohio)
- Jaedin Reyna; 6-0, 140, PG; St. Rita
- Chris Riddle; 6-5, 185, SF; Compass Prep (Ariz.)
- Jason Schofield; 6-8, 205, PG; Avon Old Farms (Conn.)
- Steven Solano; 6-11, 230, C; Donda Academy (Calif.), C
- Dallas Thomas; 6-7, 170, SF; Parkview Magnet (Ark.)
- Bryson Tucker; 6-6, 180, SF; Mount Saint Joseph (Md.)e
- Maurice Vassell; 6-9, 160, PF; St. Bendedict’s Prep (N.J.)
- Jordan Vick; 5-10, 155, PG; Southern Nash (N.C.)
Of note: Illinois has already hosted St. Rita’s Brown and Reyna, Lemont’s Indrusaitis and, most recently, Powell. Bulk in-state prospects that could be in line to join ZZ Clark and Morez Johnson. The most notable thing about Illinois’ approach in the Class of 2024? Brad Underwood and Co. are, as they say, shooting their shot. Tre Johnson, Tucker, Flowers, Knox, McNeeley, Fland, Castillo, Phillips, Howard, Jones, Asemota and Bol are all five-star recruits per the 247Sports Composite. The Illini are pursuing the best of the best in the Class of 2024. Landing any one of that group would be rather significant.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).