Good Morning, Illini Nation: A look at updated 2025 recruiting board
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Basketball players in the Class of 2025 won't start their college basketball careers until the 2025-26 season. These guys just finished up their freshman season (or will here shortly). Illinois has already offered 10 of them, with a fairly heavy in-state flair so far. Here's the updated list:
Class of 2025
Not committed
- Melvin Bell; 6-4, PG; St. Rita
- BJ Davis-Ray; 6-5, 175, SG; Lake Highlands (Texas) Jeremiah Fears; 6-0, 165, PG; Joliet West Bryce Heard; 6-5, 180, SG; Kenwood
- Tyler Jackson; 6-2, 150, PG; St. Frances Academy (Md.)
- Jackson Keith; 6-5, 170, SF; Southern Durham (N.C.)
- Trey McKenney; 6-4, 198, CG; St. Mary’s Preparatory (Mich.)
- Antonio Munoz; 6-5, SG; Whitney Young
- Koa Peat; 6-7, 190, SF; Perry (Ariz.)
- Darryn Peterson; 6-5, 193, SG; Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Ohio)
Of note: Illinois’ first foray into Class of 2025 was with a quartet of in-state guards — Bell, Fears, Heard and Munoz. Bell fit right in with a young St. Rita team and carved out a key role, and Fears was also a mainstay in the Joliet West starting lineup. McKenney was also an early offer, but the Michigan native plays for MeanStreets so there’s the obvious Tim Anderson connection.
This spring saw the Illini staff branch out a bit on the recruiting trail with offers to some of the clear cut top prospects in the class like Peat and Peterson. This, of course, is just the beginning of Illinois’ efforts in the Class of 2025. While the transfer portal provides the ability to add veteran players on a yearly basis and will probably curtail high school recruitment to an extent, Brad Underwood still wants to develop young players.
The total number of Class of 2025 recruits with an Illini offer might not be as high as in previous classes (maybe?), but the process of building the recruiting board seems similar. Start with the in-state players, of which there are some potential legit stars, and fill in the list from there.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).