Good Morning, Illini Nation: A look at updated 247Sports rankings
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The latest update of the Class of 2022 rankings by 247Sports — their own rankings, not the composite — dropped Wednesday. Beyond a new No. 1 with Jalen Duren supplanting new AAU teammate Emoni Bates for the top spot, there was some real movement by a number of Illinois targets both up and down the ranking structure.
Here's a few things that stood out (with a full list of Illini offers to follow):
— By my count, Illinois has offered 62 players in the Class of 2022, and 38 of them wound up in the top 150 of the latest 247Sports update. In terms of aiming high, the Illini have offered nine five-star recruits.
— Those nine five-star recruits include some recent additions to that elite group. Point guard Jazian Gortman made a huge leap (putting his 247Sports ranking on par with his Rivals ranking), and a pair of big men made even bigger climbs. Kel'el Ware made a huge jump to No. 17 in the class after a standout spring, and Ernest Udeh Jr. debuted in the rankings at No. 22.
— Illinois' lone commit, three-star guard Reggie Bass, was not among the top 150 players in 247Sports' latest update. Former Illini commit AJ Storr did check in at No. 122 as a four-star prospect.
— Texas big man Cameron Corhen, who will play next season at annual prep power Sunrise Christian (Kan.), also debuted in the rankings as a four-star recrit at No. 116 overall. The 6-foot-9 center took an official visit to Illinois earlier this week.
— Illinois' three highest-ranked in-state targets are still all four-star recruits, but AJ Casey, Braden Huff and Jaden Schutt did dip a bit in the overall rankings.
— Six of Illinois' offered players in the top 150 have committed, with Wisconsin point guard Seth Trimble the latest (and second) to North Carolina. A total of 36 of the top 150 have already committed, with No. 4 Amari Bailey once again pledged to UCLA after his initial DePaul commitment and a subsequent UCLA commitment before his latest re-up with the Bruins.
— And here's the full list of Illinois' ranked targets:
- 8. Shaedon Sharpe, 6-4, 175, SG; Dream City Christian (Ariz.)
- 12. Jarace Walker, 6-8, 220, PF; IMG Academy (Fla.)
- 13. Jazian Gortman, 6-1, 155, PG; W.J. Keenan (S.C.)
- 16. Anthony Black, 6-7, 185, CG; Coppell (Texas)
- 17. Kel'el Ware, 6-11, 210, C; North Little Rock (Ark.)
- 18. Zion Cruz, 6-5, 175, SG; The Patrick School (N.J.)
- 19. Cason Wallace, 6-3, 175, CG; Richardson (Texas)
- 20. Nick Smith, 6-4, 185, CG; Sylvan Hills (Ark.)
- 22. Ernest Udeh Jr., 6-10, 230, C; Dr. Phillips (Fla.)
- 25. Jalen Washington, 6-9, 210, C; Gary West Side (Ind.)
- 27. Jalen Hood-Schifino, 6-5, 210, CG; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
- 30. Cam Whitmore, 6-6, 200, SF; Archbishop Spalding (Md.)
- 33. Mark Armstrong, 6-2, 157, CG; St. Peters Prep (N.J.) — Villanova commit
- 35. Gradey Dick, 6-7, 195, SF; Sunrise Christian (Kan.) — Kansas commit
- 38. Dillon Mitchell, 6-7, 180, SF; Bishop McLaughlin Catholic (Fla.)
- 40. Kyle Filipowski, 6-11, 230, C; Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.)
- 45. Seth Trimble, 6-3, 185, PG; Menomonee Falls (Wis.) — UNC commit
- 50. Joseph Hunter Jr., 6-5, 185, SG; San Joaquin Memorial (Calif.)
- 57. Isaac McKneely, 6-4, 170, CG; Poca, W.Va. — Virginia commit
- 58. AJ Casey, 6-8, 180, PF; Whitney Young
- 61. Jayden Epps, 6-2, 195, CG; King's Fork (Va.)
- 69. Tre Holloman, 6-1, 165, PG; Cretin-Derham Hall (Minn.)
- 77. Rodney Rice, 6-4, 185, CG; DeMatha Catholic (Md.)
- 79. Tre White, 6-5, 190, SF; Ribet Academy (Calif.)
- 84. Tarris Reed, 6-10, 230, C; Link Year Prep (Mo.)
- 93. Sencire Harris, 6-3, 160, SG; St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio)
- 98. Braden Huff, 6-9, 205, PF; Glenbard West
- 102. Mady Traore, 6-11, 195, C; National Christian Academy (Md.)
- 109. Will Shaver, 6-9, 245, C; Oak Mountain (Ala.) — UNC commit
- 110. Prince Aligbe, 6-6, 215, PF; Minnehaha Academy (Minn.)
- 114. Jaden Schutt, 6-5, 175, SG; Yorkville Christian
- 116. Cameron Corhen, 6-9, 205, C; Sunrise Christian (Kan.)
- 122. AJ Storr, 6-5, 180, SG; IMG Academy (Fla.)
- 128. Colin Smith, 6-8, 200, PF; Compass Prep (Ariz.)
- 129. Ramel Lloyd Jr., 6-6, 190, SF; Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
- 132. Dom Campbell, 6-8, 235, C; Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.)
- 146. Jaquan Harris, 6-3, 180, CG; St. Thomas Aquinas (N.J.) — Seton Hall commit
- 148. Demarion Watson, 6-6, 175, SF; Totino-Grace (Minn.)
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).