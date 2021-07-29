Good Morning, Illini Nation: A look back at Illinois' first-round picks
We'll all find out where Ayo Dosunmu lands in the 2021 NBA Draft tonight. It's not a guarantee, but odds are the Illinois All-American winds up as a first-round pick. Basically every mock has him selected among the first 30 picks.
Should those projections play out, Dosunmu would be Illinois' 16th first-round pick since the draft's inception and first in nearly a decade. Here's a look at the last 10:
Meyers Leonard
Leonard entered the draft after a breakout sophomore season at Illinois and was selected No. 11 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2012. The Robinson native played seven seasons in Portland and the last two (briefly in 2020-21 because of a season-ending shoulder injury) with the Miami Heat. Leonard's basketball future is uncertain. He was traded by Miami to Oklahoma City and promptly cut by the Thunder after he was fined and suspended for a week by the Heat for using an anti-Semitic slur.
Deron Williams
Williams still holds the title as Illinois' highest draft pick after going No. 3 overall to the Utah Jazz in 2005. A rather successful NBA career followed. Williams finished his 12-year career as a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection in addition to the Olympic gold medals he won playing for Team USA in 2008 and 2012.
Luther Head
Head was selected 21 spots after Williams in the 2005 NBA Draft at No. 24 overall by the Houston Rockets. Like Williams, he was named to the All-Rookie team during his debut season. Head ultimately played for four teams across six seasons. His best year was his second, as he averaged 10.9 points and shot 44.1 percent from three-point range for the Rockets in 2006-07.
Brian Cook
Cook went No. 24 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2003 and spent four full seasons and the start of another with the team. The Lincoln native also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards in his nine-year career.
Frank Williams
Williams' NBA career lasted two-plus seasons after he went No. 25 overall to the Denver Nuggets in 2002 and was promptly sent to the New York Knicks in a draft-day trade as part of the deal that saw the Nuggets also send Antonio McDyess to New York for Marcus Camby, Nene and Mark Jackson. Williams appeared in 77 games across two seasons for the Knicks before being dealt to Chicago. He played just nine games for the Bulls and spent most of the 2004-05 season on injured reserve before his career ended.
Kendall Gill
Gill is one of just five top 10 picks in Illinois history and was selected No. 5 overall by the Charlotte Hornets in 1990. Gill made the All-Rookie team for the Hornets, was the 1998-99 NBA steals leader and ultimately spent 15 years in the league playing for seven teams.
Nick Anderson
Anderson was the first ever draft pick for the then expansion Orlando Magic, going No. 11 overall in 1989. Anderson scored in double figures for the first 11 of his 13 seasons in the NBA — 10 with Magic and one with the Sacramento Kings — and tied with Dennis Scott for Orlando's scoring title in 1991-92 at 19.9 points per game. Anderson finished his career in 2001-02 with a brief stent with the newly-relocated Memphis Grizzlies.
Kenny Battle
Battle joined Anderson as a first-round pick in 1989 as the No. 27 overall pick by the Detroit Pistons before being dealt that night to the Phoenix Suns. Battle wound up playing four seasons in the league, although his final two stints with the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors in 1991-92 and the Celtics again in 1992-93 were short ones.
Ken Norman
Norman played a decade in the NBA after being drafted No. 19 overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in 1987. Norman was a double-digit scorer for the bulk of his career that saw him play with the Clippers for six seasons, Milwaukee Bucks for one and Atlanta Hawks for his final three years. Norman's best season was his second, as he averaged 18.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Clippers in 1988-89
Derek Harper
Harper snapped a 10-year drought for Illinois when it comes to first-round picks, as he went No. 11 overall to the Dallas Mavericks in 1983. The Illini's last first-round pick before Harper was Nick Weatherspoon at No. 13 overall in 1973. Harper's NBA career spanned the better part of two decades, as he played for the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic in addition to the Mavericks in his 16-year career. Harper, who was a two-time NBA All-Defensive team selection, had his No. 12 jersey retired by the Mavericks.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).