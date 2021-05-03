Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 89th News-Gazette All-State boys' basketball team was published Sunday with Rolling Meadows' Max Christie our player of the year. Given the timely nature of that — and the fact one of last year's selection was in the basketball news this weekend — let's take a look back at the 88th edition and how those players fared in 2020-21.
Ahamad Bynum
The future DePaul guard was on a balanced Simeon team, but newcomer Isaiah Barnes had the bigger role and claimed first team honors instead.
AJ Casey
Casey's production went down, but he was also back in the Public League after transferring from Tinley Park to Whitney Young. The four-star 2022 forward was still an easy first team pick.
Max Christie
Our player of the year was a no brainer selection as the only McDonald's All-American in the state.
Taaj Davis
The former Aurora Christian guard committed to Vincennes (Ind.) out of high school, but didn't play this past season. He committed to Kirkwood (Iowa) in March.
Connor Heaton
Heaton, who starred at Central A&M, played just five total minutes in four games this season at Illinois Wesleyan. The Titans' season was limited to nine games because of the pandemic.
Ramean Hinton
A coaching change at SEMO saw Hinton flip to Western Illinois. The Curie grad started 10 of 20 games for the Leathernecks and averaged 7.6 points and 3.9 rebounds.
Bryce Hopkins
Hopkins put up big numbers again at Fenwick, and the Kentucky-bound forward was a clear cut repeat first team selection.
Dom Martinelli
The Glenbrook South grad walked on at Northwestern this past season and played in four games for the Wildcats.
Adam Miller
Last year's player of the year wound up playing just a single season at Illinois. The Peoria native and Morgan Park grad announced he was transferring to LSU on Saturday.
Isaiah Rivera
Rivera mostly came off the bench in his first season at Colorado State. The former Geneseo standout played in 28 games with one start and averaged 2.6 points and 1.2 rebounds in 9.4 minutes per game.
Nate Shockey
The York played sparingly in 2020-21 at North Dakota, appearing in 15 games and getting just 7.3 minutes per game of on court action. He's currently in the transfer portal.
Aquan Smart
Smart was a late addition to last season's Maryland roster, and the former Niles North standout got little run off the bench in 22 games for the Terrapins. He's already announced his transfer to Florida International.
DJ Steward
Steward went one-and-done at Duke. The Whitney Young grad averaged 13 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Blue Devils before declaring for the NBA draft.
Ray'Sean Taylor
The former Collinsville star tore his ACL last summer in a team workout and missed his entire freshman season at SIUE.
Ahron Ulis
Ulis had a minimal role in his first season at Iowa. The Marian Catholic grad appeared as a deep reserve in 17 games for the Hawkeyes.
