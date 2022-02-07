Good Morning, Illini Nation: A mature approach
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
You've heard it from Brad Underwood before. The best way to build a winning program according to the Illinois coach? Get old and stay old. The 2021-22 Illini are an old team with four fifth-year players in the starting lineup in Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer, Da'Monte Williams and Jacob Grandison along with junior center Kofi Cockburn.
It's that maturity that Underwood and the Illini credited for another Big Ten road win Saturday at Indiana. Plummer went deeper into how his game has changed as he matured heading into the weekend showdown in Bloomington, Ind. Suffice it to say, he's a different player at 24 years old.
"If I had a game that I scored 5-10 points, I was mad," Plummer said about his younger self. "Even if we won, I didn’t feel like I helped the team. Right now sometimes I don’t even score in a whole half and I don’t care if we’re up. All that matters is the win. That mindset, I didn’t have that when I was 17 or 18. I was more of a selfish guy. Now, I’m more of a team player. I like that. I’m proud of myself in that."
When did his thinking change?
"When I started losing," he said. "Every time I scored like 20 or 30 and we lost the game, it wasn’t a good feeling. Nobody cares if you score 20 or 30 and you lose the game. They care about championships."
